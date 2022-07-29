ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Files Countersuit Under Seal Vs Twitter Over $44 Billion Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan

America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Robinhood Cuts 23% of Its Workforce as Fewer Users Trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

U.S. Panel Subpoenas Smith & Wesson Over Assault Rifle Data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc for information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before lawmakers last month, it said in a statement. The panel, led by Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

