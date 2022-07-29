Elon Musk Files Countersuit Under Seal Vs Twitter Over $44 Billion Deal

www.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
US News and World Report
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
US News and World Report
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Experts: Cash incentives in climate bill could revolutionize U.S. homes, 1 HVAC at a time
The Inflation Reduction Act would offer homeowners thousands of dollars in incentives for new hot water heaters, HVAC, insulation and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Robinhood Cuts 23% of Its Workforce as Fewer Users Trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to...
US News and World Report
Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Panel Subpoenas Smith & Wesson Over Assault Rifle Data
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc for information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before lawmakers last month, it said in a statement. The panel, led by Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney,...
Comments / 0