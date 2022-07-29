FTX Wins Full Approval to Operate Crypto Exchange in Dubai

www.usnews.com
Just Eat Misses on H1 Revenue, Maintains Profitability Forecasts
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest meal delivery company, on Wednesday reported worse than expected revenue and a loss for the first half of 2022, but maintained its growth and margin forecasts for the full year. Takeaway reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of negative...
Robinhood Cuts 23% of Its Workforce as Fewer Users Trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to...
Nikola to Buy Battery Supplier Romeo Power for $144 Million
(Reuters) - Nikola Corp has agreed to buy battery supplier Romeo Power Inc for about $144 million in stock, the electric truck maker said on Monday, in a move that will help jumpstart its efforts to make battery packs. The offer values Romeo Power at 74 cents on a per-share...
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
Are Dividend Stocks the Best Path to Income in a Bear Market?
Capital preservation is paramount for investors nearing or in retirement, so it's a focus for financial advisors as well. Large drawdowns during a bear market can affect savers' ability to retire comfortably. For some investors, portfolio declines may mean postponing retirement plans or even returning to work. Traditionally, one source...
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Mitsubishi UFJ Profit Dives on One-Off Losses Linked to U.S. Unit Sale, Grab
TOKYO (Reuters) -Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reported a 70% plunge in first-quarter net profit, blaming one-off losses related to the sale of MUFG Union Bank and a drop in the value of its stake in ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings. The bank, Japan's largest lender by assets, booked an appraisal...
Steelmaker Ternium Reports 19% Drop in Q2 Net Profit as Costs Grow
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a 19% drop in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, as the costs of sales and expenses grew. The company's net profit reached $936 million. Costs of sales hit $3.1 billion, up from the $2.4 billion in the previous...
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
No Plans for Blinken to Meet Chinese, Russian Counterparts in Cambodia This Week - Senior U.S. Official
TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the possibility of house speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan with his Chinese counterpart in Bali last month, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday. Blinken has no plans to meet his Chinese or Russian counterparts this week in...
Brazil's Petrobras Leapfrogs Oil Majors in Dividend Payouts
(Reuters) -Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign. The five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP -...
Australians Kept Shopping in Q2, but Wallets May Now Be Closing
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales posted a solid rise in real terms last quarter even as swelling prices ate up more of the consumer dollar, though there are signs that higher borrowing costs are finally turning the tide on spending. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday...
World Bank Accuses Lebanese Politicians of Cruelty Over Deposit Promises
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel" because they "flagrantly contradict the reality." Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left eight in ten people poor...
Not Enough Women: Miners Meet in Australia Under a Cloud After Sexism Report
KALGOORLIE, Australia (Reuters) -Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism. Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is...
China Military Operations 'Concerning' Says Japan Gov't Spokesperson
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan called China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'concerning' on Wednesday, but refrained from commenting on Pelosi's visit to Asia. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference that the government has conveyed concerns over the military...
Inspection Team Boards First Ukraine Grain Ship off Turkish Coast
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A team of inspectors boarded the first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime on Wednesday before it continues to its final destination in Lebanon under a U.N.-brokered deal that aims to ease a global food crisis. The ship, Razoni, departed from Ukraine's Odesa port on the...
Factbox-Economic Sanctions China Has Imposed on Taiwan Over Pelosi Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese...
