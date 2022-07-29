www.markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS 2022 FIRST ROUND PICK DAVID JIRICEK HEADLINES CZECHIA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
The Czechs will have a big name on the blue line for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, as Columbus Blue Jackets first round pick David Jiricek has been named to their roster. Fellow Blue Jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil, Sabres 2022 first rounder Jiri Kulich and Montreal Canadiens prospect...
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RE-SIGN F TYCE THOMPSON, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The New Jersey Devils announced today they have re-signed F Tyce Thompson to a two-year contract:. It is a two-way deal in the first year and one-way in year two, carrying an average annual value of $762,500. Tyce, the younger brother of Tage Thompson, was a fourth-round pick of the Devils in 2019. The former captain for the Providence College Friars scored 94 points in 101 NCAA matches. He has one assist in 9 games with New Jersey and 19 points in 27 AHL games.
CALGARY FLAMES & OLIVER KYLINGTON AVOID ARBITRATION, AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames have re-signed D Oliver Kylington to a two year, $5 million ($2.5M AAV) contract extension, narrowly escaping the trouble of salary arbitration:. Kylington's career struggled out of the gate, managing only 18 points in his first 95 games with Calgary with a -4 rating. But 2021-22 saw a big jump for him. In his first season under Darryl Sutter, Kylington scored 31 points in 73 games and was dynamite for the Flames' blue line.
MAX PACIORETTY CALLS OUT GOLDEN KNIGHTS OVER LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY FOR LOSING
Max Pacioretty was recently traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason by the Vegas Golden Knights. The veteran forward apparently was not happy during his time in Vegas, especially with the management. «When I first got to Vegas, it was weird that there was, like, no accountability. And I'm not...
NEW JERSEY DEVILS STUFF SPORTS WRITER IN A LOCKER AFTER THE WORST SPORTS TAKE OF ALL-TIME
It's official. I've seen it all. Truly, I have officially come across the absolute worst sports take of all time. There truly is no topping this freezing-cold, donkey-brained take. Seriously, imagine the dumbest thing you've ever said & multiply it times infinity. Now double that. That's roughly how terrible this...
MICHIGAN MEN'S HEAD COACH FACING ACCUSATIONS OF MISTREATMENT OF PLAYERS & STAFF
Katie Strang of The Athletic dropped another bomb on the hockey world this morning when she reported that Mel Pearson, Head Coach for the University of Michigan Men's hockey team, has been accused of berating staff, misleading recruits, and retaliating against a former team captain. In her report, Strang says...
RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA HIGHLIGHTS SLOVAKIA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
Slovakia will head to Edmonton for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship without key players such as Juraj Slafkovsky, Simon Nemec and Filip Mesar. Despite that, the Slovaks will look to put up a fight in Group A with their opponents being Canada, Czechia, Finland and Latvia. For the...
JESPER BRATT'S ARBITRATION FILINGS RELEASED, TWO SIDES REMAIN FAR APART
Salary arbitration is an ugly affair that can often times sour relationships between players & the organizations they represent. When two sides can't agree on a deal, they are forced to present their cases before a neutral third-party who picks the deal. The player's agent sells his player's case for more money. The team, on the other hand, tells the player's camp everything they hate about him; any shortcomings they can find to use against the player, they will use it to save a few dollars.
FINLAND NAMES STACKED ROSTER FOR 2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
As usual, Finland will be a contender for the gold medal at the upcoming World Juniors, which get underway on August 9th in Edmonton (Alberta). Finland's roster is loaded with offensive talent and some solid blueliners. Among the prominent names on Finland's roster are Nashville Predators 2022 first round pick...
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK OF THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division. Next up, the Florida Panthers.
FORMER MAPLE LEAFS FIRST ROUND PICK LEAVES NORTH AMERICA
After spending parts of seven seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and their respective AHL clubs, former first round pick Frederik Gauthier is leaving North America. The Laval (Quebec) native has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Ajoie, who play in Switzerland's...
MASSIVE TRADE IN THE KHL AS CANES' PROSPECT FETCHES NINE PLAYERS IN RETURN
It's not often you see a trade like this in any professional league anywhere in the world. SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL has picked up Carolina Hurricanes prospect Alexander Nikishin as the team attempts to build a Gagarin Cup contender. In exchange, SKA has sent nine players back to Spartak.
