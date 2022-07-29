TR #435: The Luis Castillo Appreciation Episode

These three teams swung and missed on Luis Castillo. They cannot afford to do the same thing with Frankie Montas. Luis Castillo was dealt to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Jerry Dipoto pulled off a blockbuster trade and in so doing has several other MLB front office executives throughout the league panicking. With the best starter now off to the Emerald City, all eyes will be on Frankie Montas.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO