TR #435: The Luis Castillo Appreciation Episode

www.redlegnation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal
Luis Castillo seemed destined to be traded to the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. Almost every rumor indicated that one of the big market teams would get a deal done for the Cincinnati Reds ace. Instead, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and landed Castillo. But was it a good trade for Seattle? Let’s […] The post Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade
We’ve now had one of our first big splashes ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Seattle Mariners are acquiring two-time All-Star and Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. Per Jeff Passan: BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) […] The post BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB rumors: Here’s how the Yankees blew it with Luis Castillo
The New York Yankees have been the subject of MLB rumors connecting them to Luis Castillo but reluctance to trade one player cost them that chance. Luis Castillo would have been a nice addition to the New York Yankees. There were plenty of MLB rumors involving New York until he was finally traded by the Cincinnati Reds to the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners set to rub salt in Yankees wounds after trading for Luis Castillo
The New York Yankees missed out trading for Luis Castillo, and the Seattle Mariners will look to rub salt in Brian Cashman’s wounds. The Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners pulled off a blockbuster trade on Friday night. The Reds sent Luis Castillo to the Mariners in exchange for four minor league prospects including shortstop Noelvi Marte.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankie Montas trade rumors: 3 teams in desperation mode after Luis Castillo trade
These three teams swung and missed on Luis Castillo. They cannot afford to do the same thing with Frankie Montas. Luis Castillo was dealt to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Jerry Dipoto pulled off a blockbuster trade and in so doing has several other MLB front office executives throughout the league panicking. With the best starter now off to the Emerald City, all eyes will be on Frankie Montas.
numberfire.com
Donovan Solano sitting Friday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Solano started the last two games because they were both against left-handers, but he's taking a seat against the Orioles' righty. Brandon Drury will shift to third base while Joey Votto returns to first. Mike Moustakas will replace Solano in the order to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Seattle Mariners Acquire Luis Castillo From Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds according to Jeff Passan. Cincinnati will receiver prospects Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore in return. Castillo, 29, is in his sixth season of Major League Baseball, which have all...
Comments / 0