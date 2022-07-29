Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care

flackbroadcasting.com
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
What’s going around: August 1, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals
LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
WKTV
Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters
CLINTON, NY - The 9th annual Believe 271 Golf Tournament was held at the Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton Sunday. The tournament was renamed the Believe 271 Robert LeBuis Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Believe 271's past treasurer who passed away last July 31, 2021. Following a dedication and...
Catherine Emma Grasso – July 31, 2022
Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego NY passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburg PA and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue. Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the...
Residents air concerns over continued closure of senior center in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — Although COVID restrictions have eased over the past year, the continued closure of the New Hartford Senior Center has garnered frustration on both sides of the issue. Volunteers, instructors, and attendees of the New Hartford Senior Center have criticized changes to the center, including its move...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
Oswego County Legislature Celebrates Sheriff’s Department Retirement
Oswego – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee honored Oswego County Correction Officer Billy Fantom’s retirement during the July 14 County Legislature meeting. The Committe presented Fantom with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service with the county. Fantom is retiring from his...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Man killed in Oswego County construction accident
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
Interview: Phyllis White talks pre-sale tickets and parade registration for the upcoming 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Fair season is over for Lewis and Oneida Counties, which means it's time now to look forward to the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. Aimed for the weekend of Friday, August 19 - Sunday, August 21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, the world known event returns following a two-year hiatus from COVID.
Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds
A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
Webb Police: Boating while Intoxicated charges issued to Boonville man in wake of Fourth Lake incident
WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
