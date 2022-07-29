ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care

 4 days ago
WIBX 950

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals

LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
LEE, NY
WKTV

Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters

CLINTON, NY - The 9th annual Believe 271 Golf Tournament was held at the Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton Sunday. The tournament was renamed the Believe 271 Robert LeBuis Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Believe 271's past treasurer who passed away last July 31, 2021. Following a dedication and...
CLINTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Catherine Emma Grasso – July 31, 2022

Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego NY passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburg PA and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue. Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say

New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley

During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)

Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Man killed in Oswego County construction accident

NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Phyllis White talks pre-sale tickets and parade registration for the upcoming 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Fair season is over for Lewis and Oneida Counties, which means it's time now to look forward to the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. Aimed for the weekend of Friday, August 19 - Sunday, August 21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, the world known event returns following a two-year hiatus from COVID.
BOONVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds

A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
flackbroadcasting.com

Webb Police: Boating while Intoxicated charges issued to Boonville man in wake of Fourth Lake incident

WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7

ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
ROME, NY

