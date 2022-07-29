www.cityofwhiteplains.com
Free backpacks, school supplies presented to kids at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looks like everyone is getting ready to go back to school. Children and parents lined up outside of Verizon Wireless for the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Sunday afternoon, for a free backpack and school supplies. The 10th annual giveaway was hosted by Wireless Matrix, a Verizon...
westchesterfamily.com
15 Fun Attractions to Enjoy in Yonkers with Kids
Did you know that Yonkers is the third most populated city in New York (after New York City and Buffalo)? Or that it is commonly referred to as “the sixth borough.” Offering a hub of culture, the arts, entertainment, food, parks, and more, a visit to Yonkers with kids offers much to see. From gardens to climbing walls to museums (and so much more!), a visit to Yonkers with kids offers something for everyone. Here are some fun Yonkers attractions to get on your radar:
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
New pantry app helps connect those in need with food, supplies in their neighborhood
NEW YORK (PXI11) — A new app is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers track where the nearest pantries are and when families in need can pick up groceries and critical supplies, avoiding long lines. There’s a continual stream of food and PPE being delivered to nonprofit organization UA3. The Plentiful App, run by the […]
point2homes.com
671 White Plains Road, Eastchester, Westchester County, NY, 10709
Spectacular and spacious multi-level home in the heart of Eastchester. Convenient and short walk to schools, shops, restaurants and the Lake Isle Country Club. Grand entrance on the lower level which features a living room, home office, rec room, bathroom and direct access to the beautifully landscaped backyard and covered patio. Use LL as a living space, or easily convert it to a mother-in-law apartment if desired. The substantial main level features an inviting living room and never-used fireplace, dining room with balcony, half bath and a modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The primary bedroom suite has custom built cabinetry, an ensuite primary bath with soaking tub and a spacious walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a finished bonus room complete the upper floor with an additional full bathroom. Natural light and hardwood floors abound throughout the immaculate 2900 sq ft home. Don't miss the chance to call this move-in ready home your own!
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Expansive Westchester County Property of Two New York City Transplants
Michelle and Alex Bea moved to the same suburban New York town—in Westchester County—twice before it felt like home. “When we first arrived in Rye in 2009, we had a six-month-old and four pieces of furniture,” Michelle says. “We rented a big house, which remained mostly empty.”
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
4 deaths due to heat exposure reported in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people died of heat exposure during New York City’s lengthy heat wave, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Sunday. The cause of death for all four people was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, officials said. One of the four also suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. […]
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
NBC New York
Unlikely Hero From NYC Saves Drowning Toddler in Pool
A young swimmer from Staten Island is being called a hero after he pulled a drowning toddler from the bottom of a pool. That unlikely rescuer credited for the life-saving rescue: a 7-year-old boy. Massiah Browne's been taking swimming lessons for over a year, but no one expected the second-grader...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
New York YIMBY
124 East 86th Street Condominium Tower Rises on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction is rising on 124 East 86th Street, a 20-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Igor Zaslavskiy of Zproekt Architects and developed by Rybak Development under the 126 East 86th Street Development LLC, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 76,414 square feet, with 32 condominium units spread across 62,370 square feet and 1,519 square feet of commercial space. Rybak is also serving as the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow rectangular plot between Lexington and Park Avenues.
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
streetfoodblog.com
Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn pageant | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — By the 1000’s, revelers not too long ago returned to Havemeyer Avenue in New York Metropolis’s Williamsburg neighborhood to have a good time the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, after which downsized crowds in 2021.
westchestermagazine.com
Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them
Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
Yonkers adds 3,000 people to the affordable housing waiting list Tuesday
The Yonkers MHA will be adding applicants to their affordable housing waiting list for the first time in a decade on Tuesday at the Yonkers Riverfront Library.
News 12
Bronx mother & daughter forced to leave apartment after flood from sewage leak
Athena Flores was out shopping with her 4-year-old daughter in June when she came back to her apartment flooded with sewage water. “It was very bad,” says Flores. “It was water, basically things from the septic tank… sewage, and it smelled horribly.”. She called her landlord to...
