White Plains, NY

westchesterfamily.com

15 Fun Attractions to Enjoy in Yonkers with Kids

Did you know that Yonkers is the third most populated city in New York (after New York City and Buffalo)? Or that it is commonly referred to as “the sixth borough.” Offering a hub of culture, the arts, entertainment, food, parks, and more, a visit to Yonkers with kids offers much to see. From gardens to climbing walls to museums (and so much more!), a visit to Yonkers with kids offers something for everyone. Here are some fun Yonkers attractions to get on your radar:
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
BROOKLYN, NY
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
point2homes.com

671 White Plains Road, Eastchester, Westchester County, NY, 10709

Spectacular and spacious multi-level home in the heart of Eastchester. Convenient and short walk to schools, shops, restaurants and the Lake Isle Country Club. Grand entrance on the lower level which features a living room, home office, rec room, bathroom and direct access to the beautifully landscaped backyard and covered patio. Use LL as a living space, or easily convert it to a mother-in-law apartment if desired. The substantial main level features an inviting living room and never-used fireplace, dining room with balcony, half bath and a modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The primary bedroom suite has custom built cabinetry, an ensuite primary bath with soaking tub and a spacious walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a finished bonus room complete the upper floor with an additional full bathroom. Natural light and hardwood floors abound throughout the immaculate 2900 sq ft home. Don't miss the chance to call this move-in ready home your own!
EASTCHESTER, NY
PIX11

4 deaths due to heat exposure reported in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people died of heat exposure during New York City’s lengthy heat wave, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Sunday. The cause of death for all four people was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, officials said. One of the four also suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
point2homes.com

56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907

Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
NBC New York

Unlikely Hero From NYC Saves Drowning Toddler in Pool

A young swimmer from Staten Island is being called a hero after he pulled a drowning toddler from the bottom of a pool. That unlikely rescuer credited for the life-saving rescue: a 7-year-old boy. Massiah Browne's been taking swimming lessons for over a year, but no one expected the second-grader...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York YIMBY

124 East 86th Street Condominium Tower Rises on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction is rising on 124 East 86th Street, a 20-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Igor Zaslavskiy of Zproekt Architects and developed by Rybak Development under the 126 East 86th Street Development LLC, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 76,414 square feet, with 32 condominium units spread across 62,370 square feet and 1,519 square feet of commercial space. Rybak is also serving as the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow rectangular plot between Lexington and Park Avenues.
MANHATTAN, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them

Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

