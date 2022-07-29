On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her latest round of appointments to Iowa’s board and commissions, which included three area residents. Dawn Meyer, who serves as the city administrator for Manning, was selected to sit on the City Finance Committee. This group advises the Iowa Department of Management, establishes budgeting and accounting guidelines, evaluates city budgets, and recommends new financial procedures to ensure proper use of taxpayer funds. McKaylee Heuton of Carroll was appointed to continue serving on the Iowa Council for Early ACCESS, which consults the Iowa Department of Education regarding the planning, coordination, and delivery of services to children with special needs and their families. Roger Lansink, a Sac County farmer, was selected to serve as chair of the Organic Advisory Council, which advises the Iowa Department of Agriculture on matters pertaining to the regulation of organic products. These appointments are not subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.

