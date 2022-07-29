ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ourquadcities.com

Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience

DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
ktvo.com

Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase of COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
KBUR

State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case

Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
KCCI.com

New poll numbers show Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race is heating up

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday marks 100 days until the midterm election. Many candidates are on the road speaking with with voters, hoping to secure those votes. In Iowa, Republicans are paying close attention to the 3rd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne currently holds that seat. The latest...
KBUR

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Iowa over the past week, while hospitalizations remained mostly steady. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 5,924 new cases over the past week. That’s an average of about 846 new cases per day, a 10% increase over the previous week.
DES MOINES, IA
KBOE Radio

STATE HAS PAID MORE THAN $3 MILLION DEFENDING GOV. BRANSTAD IN GODFREY CASE

The State of Iowa spent nearly $3.2 million over a decade in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. This month, state’s Executive Council approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Iowa...
theperrynews.com

DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
ktvo.com

Iowa state officials raising awareness on how to spot human trafficking

OTTUMWA, Iowa — This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. Iowa state officials are raising awareness and informing Iowans on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking. In the past decade, state officials have been focusing their efforts on combating human trafficking in the state. They have...
superhits106.com

John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant

John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
OTTUMWA, IA
1380kcim.com

Three Area Residents Selected For Iowa’s Boards And Commissions

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her latest round of appointments to Iowa’s board and commissions, which included three area residents. Dawn Meyer, who serves as the city administrator for Manning, was selected to sit on the City Finance Committee. This group advises the Iowa Department of Management, establishes budgeting and accounting guidelines, evaluates city budgets, and recommends new financial procedures to ensure proper use of taxpayer funds. McKaylee Heuton of Carroll was appointed to continue serving on the Iowa Council for Early ACCESS, which consults the Iowa Department of Education regarding the planning, coordination, and delivery of services to children with special needs and their families. Roger Lansink, a Sac County farmer, was selected to serve as chair of the Organic Advisory Council, which advises the Iowa Department of Agriculture on matters pertaining to the regulation of organic products. These appointments are not subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.
kyoutv.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
