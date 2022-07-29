www.iowapublicradio.org
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase of COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
New poll numbers show Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race is heating up
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday marks 100 days until the midterm election. Many candidates are on the road speaking with with voters, hoping to secure those votes. In Iowa, Republicans are paying close attention to the 3rd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne currently holds that seat. The latest...
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Kim Reynolds Court, Republican endorses Democrats, and a close AG campaign
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Kim Reynolds Court, a career Iowa Republican Congressman endorses Democrats, a close AG campaign, and Todd tells Iowa Democrats to show him the money. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Iowa over the past week, while hospitalizations remained mostly steady. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 5,924 new cases over the past week. That’s an average of about 846 new cases per day, a 10% increase over the previous week.
STATE HAS PAID MORE THAN $3 MILLION DEFENDING GOV. BRANSTAD IN GODFREY CASE
The State of Iowa spent nearly $3.2 million over a decade in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. This month, state’s Executive Council approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Iowa...
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
Iowa state officials raising awareness on how to spot human trafficking
OTTUMWA, Iowa — This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. Iowa state officials are raising awareness and informing Iowans on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking. In the past decade, state officials have been focusing their efforts on combating human trafficking in the state. They have...
Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announce $2.3 million in grant awards
DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs have announced more than $2.3 million in grants have been awarded to 191 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts, culture, history, humanities, film and media in 69 communities, including Corning, Creston, Council Bluffs, Earlham and Elk Horn.
Vietnam War helicopter touches down at Iowa Aviation Museum
GREENFIELD, Iowa — The Iowa Aviation Museum is home to decades of flight history in the state, so its no stranger to planes and pilots alike. But its newest guest was a bit more unusual — an angel came to visit Saturday. The "angel" is a UH-34D Sikorsky...
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Three Area Residents Selected For Iowa’s Boards And Commissions
On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her latest round of appointments to Iowa’s board and commissions, which included three area residents. Dawn Meyer, who serves as the city administrator for Manning, was selected to sit on the City Finance Committee. This group advises the Iowa Department of Management, establishes budgeting and accounting guidelines, evaluates city budgets, and recommends new financial procedures to ensure proper use of taxpayer funds. McKaylee Heuton of Carroll was appointed to continue serving on the Iowa Council for Early ACCESS, which consults the Iowa Department of Education regarding the planning, coordination, and delivery of services to children with special needs and their families. Roger Lansink, a Sac County farmer, was selected to serve as chair of the Organic Advisory Council, which advises the Iowa Department of Agriculture on matters pertaining to the regulation of organic products. These appointments are not subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
Capitol Notebook: Gov. Kim Reynolds again appoints rejected state board member
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has once again appointed to the state’s Public Employment Relations Board a former Republican state lawmaker who has been serving on the board without Senate confirmation. Reynolds this week appointed Erik Helland, a former state lawmaker from Johnston, to the board. It...
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
