Virginia localities receive cut of $26 billion opioid settlement; new settlements announced
Virginia is seeing progress in the fight against opioid companies, and that progress includes dollar signs. Virginia received the first installment of $15 million from a $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributors: McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week.
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Rape suspects are no longer tested for HIV in Virginia, but their victims are
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt. Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
COUNTY OF WISE v ROY C. MULLINS
COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 028 ( )...
COUNTY OF WISE v LOUELLA SIZEMORE
COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 047A1 ( )...
COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended
The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July
( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
How these Virginians are helping Kentuckians impacted by devastating flooding
In Kentucky, officials confirm that more than one dozen people, including children, are dead due to catastrophic flooding.
Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
Governor declares state of emergency amid Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday night as torrential rainfall and flooding impacted Southwest Virginia. Heavy rainfall in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky slammed the region overnight, causing evacuations, damage roadways and people's homes and even deaths. "With more rainfall...
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties
CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
