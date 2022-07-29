ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees

Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt.  Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
Coalfield.com

COUNTY OF WISE v ROY C. MULLINS

COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 028 ( )...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Coalfield.com

COUNTY OF WISE v LOUELLA SIZEMORE

COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 047A1 ( )...
WISE COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended

The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed

The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
ABINGDON, VA
Channelocity

Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July

( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Power restored in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
BRISTOL, VA
WSB Radio

Governor declares state of emergency amid Virginia flooding

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday night as torrential rainfall and flooding impacted Southwest Virginia. Heavy rainfall in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky slammed the region overnight, causing evacuations, damage roadways and people's homes and even deaths. "With more rainfall...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties

CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
POLITICS

