The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO