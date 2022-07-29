Bugs Bunny is getting nerfed in MultiVersus

(Image credit: Player First Games, Warner Bros)

Player First Games has revealed that it is nerfing one of MultiVersus' (opens in new tab) most popular characters, the one and only Bugs Bunny. But the changes won't take place until after EVO 2022 (opens in new tab).

That means players have until at least August 7th to enjoy the character as he currently stands. Bugs' powers include the ability to launch a devastating ACME rocket at his opponents, and the ability to drop a safe from on-high.

Game director Tony Huynh revealed the nerf was coming on Twitter (opens in new tab). Huynh didn't specify details of the nerf, but did comment that "Bugs Bunny will always be fun". Perhaps this means the attempt to rebalance Bugs won't be as radical as the recent nerfs to Taz (opens in new tab), which drastically reduced the power of his tornado ability after players complained that it was far too powerful (opens in new tab).

We'll no doubt find out more about Bugs' nerf in the coming weeks. If you're not familiar with MultiVersus, Tyler succinctly described it (opens in new tab) as a "shockingly good Smash Bros on PC" published by Warner Bros with heavy deployment of all the studios' licenced characters. It's also free, so if you ever wanted to see Shaggy from Scooby Doo beat the stuffing out of Superman, you can download it over on Steam (opens in new tab).