North Dakotans, Minnesotans anticipate Mega Millions drawing

WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations
(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen unveils "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan"
(Fargo, ND) -- Dr. Scott Jensen, the republican candidate for Governor of Minnesota has unveiled his "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan". He says it's aimed at supporting farmers and the rural economy. "The farmers are getting hit every which way. First off on estate taxes, if you look at...
North Dakota expecting sweltering week trapped under Heat Dome
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota residents can expect a sweltering week while much of the state is trapped under a heat dome. Temperatures are expected to continue to surpass 90 degrees and to approach 100 in some areas. Fargo's high for Tuesday is 93 degrees. The weather will get cooler tomorrow, dipping into the 70s and 80s, before bouncing back to the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.
Western North Dakota residents in rural communities to receive internet infrastructure grant
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new grant will boost access to high-speed internet access in western North Dakota. Parshall-based Reservation Telephone Cooperative is getting an 18-point-five million dollar federal grant as part of an over 400-million dollar program to improve high-speed access in eleven states, including western North Dakota and parts of eastern Montana. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency is providing the funding.
Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
North Dakota ranks 1st nationwide for lung cancer treatment rates
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report shows the state of North Dakota leads the nation when it comes to lung cancer treatment rates. "Treatment is really important for sure, but we really also want to emphasize in the report about early detection and screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director for Public Policy for the American Lung Association.
South Dakota school districts still seeking 300 teachers
(WDAY Radio) -- South Dakota school districts are still trying to fill nearly 300 openings for teachers. Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany says the openings remain as the school year approaches in the next several weeks. Pogany says 65 of the openings are in special education and another 64 are for elementary school positions.
Geico closing California insurance offices
(Sacramento, CA) -- Geico is closing insurance offices in the Golden State. The company has shut down 38 agent offices that sell auto and home policies. It's also ending the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. The California Department of Insurance has responded to the closures,...
New Laws now in effect for Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN) -- Several new laws are now in effect in Minnesota. Laws that went into effect Monday include measures that allow public employees to unionize and collectively bargain, and deal with business and commerce, the release of background checks to potential employers and licensure agencies, and guardianship rules.
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
