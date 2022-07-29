Memorial Hospital welcomes new rheumatologist, nurse practitioner

suntimesnews.com
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KFVS12
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
suntimesnews.com
Bonne Terre woman seriously injured in Route D crash in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY — A 44-year-old Bonne Terre woman suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash on Route D in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Vikki I. Young was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by an Air Evac helicopter. The patrol says Young...
KFVS12
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
kfmo.com
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
advantagenews.com
Red Cross offering free gas incentive for blood donors
We’re past the halfway point of summer and the American Red Cross is again calling for blood donors. Donations have dropped off in recent weeks leaving the Red Cross at a 20% blood supply which could lead to a shortage in the St. Louis area unless supplies are shored up in August. If you donate next month, you could win free gas.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,943rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 352 total points, split between 324 single points and 188 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Woman Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Vikki I. Young, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Saturday morning just after 9:30. Highway Patrol reports show Young was driving south at 18662, Highway D, when the car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over. Young was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.
mymoinfo.com
Six Injured In Madison County Accident
(Fredericktown) Six people from Cape Girardeau were injured, one seriously, in a traffic accident last night on Highway 72 in Madison County. The highway patrol says a van was driving east on 72 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. All six of the injured were...
suntimesnews.com
Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
Two IDOT workers shot near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
actionnews5.com
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops
COBDEN, Ill. (InvestigateTV) – There’s a flourishing divide among farmers across the country, with the choice by some to use a powerful weed killer creating devastating consequences for others. Use of a chemical called dicamba has devastated crops it wasn’t even sprayed on. Under certain conditions the chemical...
