Saint Louis, MO

suntimesnews.com

Jasper woman hurt in I-55 traffic crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Jasper woman suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Algela L. Johnson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by a Perry County ambulance. The patrol says Johnson was the...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Engaging 4 MO Webinar

Engaging 4 MO Webinar

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Engaging 4 MO: “Clearing the Path for Marketing Directly from Missouri Farms to Institutions” webinar will take place on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Hear the key takeaways that a University of Missouri team found when researching how to increase farm-to-institution activity, including farm-to-food bank programs, throughout the state.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

$25 Million returned to consumers defrauded by Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending payments to 244,745 consumers in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme that affected consumers in dozens of countries, including the United States and Canada. This victory comes after Missouri and the FTC’s 2018 complaint against the Next Gen defendants charged Kevin Brandes, William Graham, C. Floyd Anderson, and corporations under their control with sending tens of millions of deceptive personalized mailers to consumers around the world since 2013.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

View night skies over Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Explore the night sky at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park as members of the St. Louis Astronomical Society set up telescopes from 8:45 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Telescopes set up in the monument field allow visitors to view the night sky....
WILDWOOD, MO

