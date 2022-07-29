ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fox16.com

Arkansas Hoping for Recruiting Success at Allen

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville. The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Trevon Brazile brings plenty to team

FAYETTEVILLE — Last season, Trevon Brazile was trying to help Missouri beat Arkansas, but now he's a Razorback. Brazile, 6-10, 200, has three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 24 games last season with 22 starts. He led the Tigers in blocked shots 20 times. Averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds and ranked third in the SEC (47th in the NCAA) in blocked shots (1.92 avg).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Davonte Davis thriving in leadership role for Hoop Hogs

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be led by several new faces during the 2022-23 season, but junior guard Davonte Davis will continue to be an important piece for the Hogs on and off the floor. As Davis enters his third season with the program, his leadership and energy will be as valuable as ever.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility

A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college's vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nunewsindustry.com

Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens

FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. "We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam," Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam

BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Johnson County deputy shot during stand-off

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A Knoxville woman is behind bars after Arkansas State Police say she shot a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy. According to police, the shooting happened around 2 pm in Knoxville when officers were involved in an armed stand-off with 44-year old Christiana Beasley. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR

