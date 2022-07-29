Jon Stewart says Congress needs to fund veterans' health care: "This is the cost of war"

www.cbsnews.com
Senate passes burn pit legislation to expand veteran health care
The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's...
Senate passes aid for veterans harmed by burn pits
After nearly a week of delays, outrage and protests, the Senate passed a bill to expand healthcare and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Republicans faced intense criticism, including from comedian Jon Stewart, after blocking the bill last week. Scott MacFarlane has more.
Two Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump are facing tough primaries today in Washington state. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan Newhouse are both facing Trump-backed challengers. David Gutman, political reporter for The Seattle Times, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these races.
Toomey says Manchin "got taken to the cleaners" in deal with Schumer
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin "got taken to the cleaners" in negotiations over a new climate and tax bill.
White House dismisses congressional report that Schumer-Manchin plan would raise taxes
The White House is dubbing the projections of a nonpartisan congressional committee that the Inflation Reduction Act would effectively raise taxes for many Americans "incorrect" and "incomplete," pointing to benefits in the plan that would offset Americans' pocketbooks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a report from the Joint...
Rep. Mike Turner: It's "very important" that Nancy Pelosi stood up to China and went to Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on Taiwan for a visit today despite rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Ohio Congressman Mike Turner, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the trip as well as the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Primaries test Trump's hold on Republican Party
Voters in five states are picking their party's nominees for November's midterm elections. In Arizona, dueling Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are once again exposing divisions. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel discusses drone strike on al Qaeda leader
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of America's most wanted terrorists. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports on the U.S. drone strike that took him out. Then former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the impact of the strike.
americanmilitarynews.com
The Army is ‘running a tab’ of equipment sent to Ukraine
U.S. Army leaders are keeping a list of the arms and gear that it sends to Ukraine with every intention of going to Congress for reimbursement. And wherever possible, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said Thursday, the Army plans to backfill with even newer equipment. “We’re going back...
Jon Stewart talks support for burn pit bill
Comedian Jon Stewart joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his support for a bill that would expand health care and disability benefits for veterans affected by toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Senate approves bill extending benefits to families of officers who die by suicide, sending it to Biden
Washington — The Senate on Monday approved a bill that allows the families of public safety officers who die by suicide to seek death benefits, sending the measure to President Biden's desk for his signature. The legislation, called the Public Safety Officer Support Act, was passed by the upper...
