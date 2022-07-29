ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Jon Stewart says Congress needs to fund veterans' health care: "This is the cost of war"

 4 days ago
CBS News

Senate passes aid for veterans harmed by burn pits

After nearly a week of delays, outrage and protests, the Senate passed a bill to expand healthcare and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Republicans faced intense criticism, including from comedian Jon Stewart, after blocking the bill last week. Scott MacFarlane has more.
CBS News

Primaries test Trump's hold on Republican Party

Voters in five states are picking their party's nominees for November's midterm elections. In Arizona, dueling Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are once again exposing divisions. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
americanmilitarynews.com

The Army is ‘running a tab’ of equipment sent to Ukraine

U.S. Army leaders are keeping a list of the arms and gear that it sends to Ukraine with every intention of going to Congress for reimbursement. And wherever possible, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said Thursday, the Army plans to backfill with even newer equipment. “We’re going back...
