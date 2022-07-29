ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Jon Stewart on veterans' health battles caused by toxic wounds

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
8645 IMPEACHED 2X
3d ago

THE GOP DONT CARE. They don't care about Veterans, Women's rights, Gun Violence, Voter suppression, The Inserection on the Capital, Global warming.

4
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
Rolling Stone

‘If This Is America First, Then America Is F—ked!’ Jon Stewart Blasts GOP Over Vote Against Vets

Click here to read the full article. Comedian and veterans rights advocate Jon Stewart tore into Republican senators on Thursday, after the party blocked legislation that would have extended health care benefits to veterans, including those exposed to toxins from burn pits. “If this is America First,” he said, “then America is fucked.” “If this is America First, then America is fucked.” Take 10 minutes to watch Jon Stewart tear into Republicans for blocking a Senate bill providing benefits to veterans, including for those exposed to burn pits. pic.twitter.com/UMzCV5uKnU — The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2022 At a press conference outside of the U.S....
CBS New York

Schumer to set vote on bill that helps veterans impacted by burn pits

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will schedule a vote this week on a bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic burn pits.The Pact Act Bill would expand health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country, including 3.5 million in New York.READ MORE: Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT ActMany of the veterans became sick from exposure to burn pits during America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."They've gotten serious, serious conditions -- cancers, lung diseases. They've sacrificed everything. They risk life and limb and the very least we can do as a country is ensure they receive top care," Schumer said.The bill was set to pass Wednesday, but Senate Republicans changed their vote based on an added provision.Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, a big supporter of the bill, called the vote change embarrassing."But nothing had changed in the bill from the one that they had passed 84 to 14 in June. None of us understood it," Stewart said.President Joe Biden has said once passed, he will sign the bill.
The Independent

Jon Stewart gives fiery speech on Capitol steps ahead of second vote on burn pits bill

Jon Stewart has called on the US Senate to remain in session for as long as it takes to pass burn pits legislation in an impassioned speech on the steps of the US Capitol this week.The comedian and activist turned up the heat on Republicans ahead of a second vote on The PACT Act, which provides healthcare for veterans exposed to burn pits, on Monday night. Speaking to a group of veterans who have been camped out for days in Washington DC, Stewart said the Senators shouldn’t be allowed to leave the building until the bill had passed.“My suggestion...
