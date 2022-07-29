Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair

wdhifm.com
Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?
“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach
The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
Check Out These 43 Amazing Classic Custom-Made Neon Signs
There are very few authentic neon sign companies left in America. One of the coolest is located in Upstate New York where neon artist and craftsman Howie Cohen repairs, restores and creates some of the most amazing neon signs and clocks in the country. The owner of Just Neon, Howard...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
Hilarious Profanity Filled Phone Order at CNY Restaurant Goes Viral
A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers. Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Popular Ice Cream Treat Will Be No More In New York State
Think back to when you were a kid. There were very few things more treasured on a hot summer day than ice cream. This summer has been particularly hot across New York State (and for the rest of the country for that matter), which means ice cream makers have benefitted from busy storefront and sales.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
