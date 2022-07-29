Trio of defenders switch jersey numbers

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Cubelic dissects Gamecocks offense
Preseason practice begins for South Carolina on Friday with the start of the 2022 season being just over a month away. Offensively, the Gamecocks in the offseason looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added a number of guys who will have a chance to make an instant impact. In addition to the players added from the portal, South Carolina will also return multiple starters on offense.
Nate Adkins' presence benefits the Gamecocks and his father
South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins is going to help his new team in multiple ways. He’ll catch, he’ll block, he’ll lead, and his presence will also be uplifting to his father. Gamecocks offensive line coach Greg Adkins, the father of Nate Adkins, had a bit of...
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
WLTX.com
Markee Anderson commits to USC Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class. Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg. He plans to enroll in January. A...
Anderson commits to Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
College Football News
South Carolina Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
South Carolina Gamecocks Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the South Carolina season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Shane Beamer, 7-6, 2nd year at South Carolina. 2021 Preview: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 3-5 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida
South Carolina has been piling up the commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the class took a hit. That’s because 3-star 2023 S Cameron Upshaw Jr., a native of Perry, Florida, revealed he was decommitting from the Gamecocks. As you can see below, the talented safety...
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
wach.com
Benedict College becomes 1st HBCU to launch esports gaming room and degree track
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Benedict College is now in on one of the fastest growing industries in the United States, offering gaming, and a degree track in esports. “We’re here to make a change. We’re here to put black faces in all colors of the scale into esports,” said Kylah Montgomery, a double art major at Benedict College. She is one of one of dozens of students on the college campus, now on the cusp of history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates
CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
FOX Carolina
SCDOT explains how they choose the roads they fix
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each week, on Getting Answers, we take submissions for roadways, in The Upstate, that you want to see fixed. The biggest questions we get are: where is out tax money going? Why are they fixing one road instead of another? And why does it always take so long?
The Post and Courier
Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants
COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0