Pickaway County, OH

Canal Park upgrades progressing

By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — Canal Park is currently mid-way through it’s most recent upgrades as the parking lot, the first phase of the board walk and improved signs are now in place with plans to finish the playground this year to fully open in 2023.

Arista Hartzler, Pickaway County Park District Deputy Director, shared in the third quarter Park District Newsletter all the happenings at the park.

“Tremendous changes are underway at Canal Park,” she wrote. “Last month the District finished our parking lot expansion project, converting the previously 15 car, gravel lot into a 36 car, paved lot that is now also handicap accessible. Along with this paving, the District completed an accessible apron around the shelter house and repairs to one of the corners of the shelter. The upgrade gives a new and welcoming face to the District’s premier park.”

Hartzler said the boardwalk will act as a new trail head and as phase one of the playground project.

“Shortly, after [the paving] project was completed, the District also opened phase one of the District’s playground project, the boardwalk,” Hartzler said. “This boardwalk will act both as a new engaging trailhead to the Towpath Trail, as well as a part of the launching area for the rest of the playground. Visitors to the boardwalk enjoy both an easy flat walking path and beautiful views of the river and the rest of the park.”

Hartzler told the Herald the District’s contractor has been working on other jobs recently but will soon get back to working on the planned ziplines.

“We ordered the climbing nets and are waiting for those to come in. We are expecting that the nets and zips will be completed by the end of August but do not expect to open the playground until next year. We are waiting to hear from slide contractors and are finishing up design for remaining little kids area.”

Hartzler also shared an update on the Park District levy that voters passed in 2018, now that the district is nearing the halfway point.

“The District is nearly halfway through these 10-years of funding and are reflecting on how we have served the community to date and are looking forward to what we want to accomplish in the future,” Hartzler said. “The District received a grant through the Pickaway County Community Foundation to fund a strategic plan that will guide us through planning the next three to five years.”

The District has been hard at work setting up a committee and starting this planning process.

“We are eager to hear from the public about what you want your county park system to look like in the coming years,” Hartzler said. “Keep your eye out for coming surveys and always feel free to give us your feedback by calling or emailing the office.”

Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

