ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Boardwalk

By Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Em8GR_0gxX7AbJ00

The Boardwalk is now completed and is part of the first phase of the new playground being built at Canal Park.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.One would-be beachgoer, however, was not having it. Leaning out the window of his Jeep, he berated the ranger: “I am going to break through this crossing!...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
77
Followers
130
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy