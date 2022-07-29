Police Rescue Crying Baby Deer Stuck In Chain-Link Fence

kdat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
dailyphew.com
Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby
When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Bear protecting cubs picks up couple’s dog and runs off with it, Florida officials say
A couple’s dog was killed in a terrifying encounter with a bear near Navarre, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened Monday, July 18, and involved “an adult female black bear with young,” state officials told McClatchy News. Navarre is on the Florida Panhandle, about 23 mile east of Pensacola.
KCTV 5
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park. Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I found a terrifying stranger in our home after our vacation – he wanted to ‘play doctor and perform surgery on us’
A TERRIFYING stranger was reportedly found living in a couple's home when they returned from vacation as he allegedly wanted to "play doctor" with them. James Campbell, 36, and his wife Brittany, 37, were left stunned when they came face-to-face with Ezequiel Zayas when they returned to their Honolulu home in September 2019.
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from hot car
NEW YORK -- A dog that was rescued last month from a hot car on the Upper East Side now has a new home.Police had to break a window to rescue the dog, who was locked inside a hot car for two hours. On Wednesday, the NYPD tweeted a photo of the pup headed to his new forever home. He's been adopted by an officer with the 19th Precinct who helped rescue him.
An ‘aggressive’ alligator was spotted at this Florida park. Watch it eat breakfast
A park in Central Florida was forced to close on Sunday morning after an “aggressive” alligator was spotted. According to Mount Dora Police Department’s Facebook page, Palm Island Park had to shut temporarily over safety concerns. A sign posted by authorities reportedly said “aggressive 10 foot plus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Indiana Canine Shelter Seeks Loving Home For Dog – Surrendered Because Owner is Now in Nursing Home
Monique is our Pet of the Week from It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue. MO is 8 years young and unfortunately, she was surrendered when her lifetime human went to live in a nursing home. She is a sweetheart once she has time to warm up so whoever gets lucky...
Mother-in-Law Horrified After Woman Presses Charges Against Her for Stealing Dog
Is it ever warranted to press charges against family members?. Marriage is a difficult relationship to manage in general. But something that certainly makes it more complicated is when in-laws attempt to impose their desires or demands on a couple.
dailyphew.com
Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter
Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS・
Woman tosses baby's Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal that husband's mistress gave her in the trash
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My cousin was married for ten years when she found out her husband had been cheating on her. She felt devastated. She felt like she had failed as a wife and she didn't know how she could ever trust him again. They talked about getting divorced, but in the end, they decided to try to work things out.
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
‘Frantic caller’ said her dog was drowning in Florida. A cop jumped in the dark water
A police officer arrived just in the nick of time to save a dog that was drowning off the coast of Florida earlier this month. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Lighthouse Point Police Department, the rescue happened around 10 p.m. July 3. The release says officer Bob...
buzznicked.com
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1