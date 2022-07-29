ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

Police Rescue Crying Baby Deer Stuck In Chain-Link Fence

By Dwyer, Michaels
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kdat.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
dailyphew.com

Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby

When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
West Seneca, NY
West Seneca, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Fences#Police Rescue#Horse#Animal Control
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
CBS New York

NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from hot car

NEW YORK -- A dog that was rescued last month from a hot car on the Upper East Side now has a new home.Police had to break a window to rescue the dog, who was locked inside a hot car for two hours. On Wednesday, the NYPD tweeted a photo of the pup headed to his new forever home. He's been adopted by an officer with the 19th Precinct who helped rescue him. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyphew.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS
Tracey Folly

Woman tosses baby's Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal that husband's mistress gave her in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My cousin was married for ten years when she found out her husband had been cheating on her. She felt devastated. She felt like she had failed as a wife and she didn't know how she could ever trust him again. They talked about getting divorced, but in the end, they decided to try to work things out.
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy