UFC 277 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

UFC 277 has come and gone, which means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings. The card, which went down Saturday night in Dallas, was headlined by a women's bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena was defending the belt after winning it from Nunes in one of the biggest upsets ever last December, but things didn't go her way the second time around, as Nunes walloped her to a unanimous-decision win to reclaim the title and restore order to the weight class.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO