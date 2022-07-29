UFC 277 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

bleacherreport.com
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
UFC 277 Recap: Amanda Nunes Def. Julianna Pena via Unanimous Decision
Shakiel Mahjouri joins Hakem Dermish to break down Amanda Nunes' unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena to reclaim the women's bantamweight title.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Nunes Beating Peña In UFC 277 Rematch
Amanda Nunes is a UFC two-weight champion once again as she dismantled Julianna Peña in a five-round war at UFC 277. Nunes looked like a rejuvenated former champion in the opening round against Peña, landing leg kicks and showing patience with her approach. However, Peña was able to catch Nunes in the pocket throughout the fight, but Nunes got the best of the exchanges.
UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 early weigh ins, LIVE video results | Pena vs. Nunes 2
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day in front of its highly-anticipated UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, topped by the women’s bantamweight championship rematch between reigning 135-pound titleholder Julianna Pena and ex-division champion Amanda Nunes, bitter rivals who also served as opposing coaches on Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). In the UFC 277 co-headliner, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will look to capture the interim crown against streaking 125-pound standout Kai Kara France. Perennial contenders and UFC fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Anthony Smith, among others, will also see action this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 ‘Cold Open’ video: Biggest fight in women’s MMA history?
Two title fights will lead a jam-packed pay-per-view (PPV) card later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) as UFC 277 goes down live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event of the evening will showcase the rematch between current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena...
MMA Fighting
‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch
Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
UFC 277 results: Anthony Smith says he broke leg in Magomed Ankalaev’s TKO win
Magomed Ankalaev now has the second longest winning streak in UFC light heavyweight history after defeating Anthony Smith on Saturday at UFC 277. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) gave more fuel to the theory he’ll be a future champion when he earned a second-round TKO victory former title challenger Smith (36-17 MMA, 11-7 UFC), who appeared to suffer a serious leg injury in the fight.
MMAmania.com
How to stream UFC 277 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Pena vs. Nunes 2
It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time in a rematch against former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 277’s Julianna Pena
Reigning Bantamweight queen, Julianna Pena, seeks to retain her throne opposite divisional great, Amanda Nunes, this Saturday (July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena talked big ahead of UFC 269, and most in the fighting community scoffed, myself included. The woman guillotined by...
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 277
UFC 277 has come and gone, which means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings. The card, which went down Saturday night in Dallas, was headlined by a women's bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena was defending the belt after winning it from Nunes in one of the biggest upsets ever last December, but things didn't go her way the second time around, as Nunes walloped her to a unanimous-decision win to reclaim the title and restore order to the weight class.
Bleacher Report
UFC's Dana White Thinks Jake Paul Cancelled Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight over Ticket Sales
The official reason given for Jake Paul canceling his pay-per-view bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. was a disagreement over the bout's weight limit. Dana White isn't buying it. The UFC president said he believes poor ticket sales is the real reason behind the cancellation. “I think they sold under $1...
Bleacher Report
Amanda Nunes and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 277
That was certainly the vibe between the principals in the top two fights on Saturday's UFC card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the mixed martial arts giant produced its second pay-per-view event of the month. UFC 277 was headlined by a rematch in the main event, where...
Yardbarker
UFC 277 live results: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2, emanating from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Octagon is back in Dallas for the first time in nearly four years with two title fights including one of the biggest rematches in women's MMA history as the greatest female fighter of all-time looks to avenge a historic loss.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 live stream results, radio-style PPV watch party | Nunes vs. Pena 2
Can you ever get back what you lost ... even if you win it? That’s the question for Amanda Nunes heading UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The former “double champ” looks to reclaim the women’s...
Bleacher Report
Liv Morgan Defeats Ronda Rousey; Retains SmackDown Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam
In her first title defense, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey in controversial fashion at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey dominated the bout, locking in her trademark armbar multiple times to weaken the titleholder. The end of the match saw the challenger go for the...
Bleacher Report
Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar; Retains WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2022
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on Saturday night to retain the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match began with Lesnar riding a tractor to the ring, kept going after he used it to raise on end of the ring off the ground with the vehicle and saw Theory try (and fail) to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE SummerSlam Results
There were questions, even more speculation and genuine intrigue surrounding WWE SummerSlam Saturday night. The first event under new head of creative Triple H promised to set the tone for his regime moving forward, with every match and outcome closely scrutinized. If what The Game produced at Nissan Stadium in...
Bleacher Report
Seth Rollins Attacks Riddle at WWE SummerSlam After Match Called off Due to Injury
Riddle's attempt to get the advantage on Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam didn't go as planned. He made a surprise appearance to call out The Visionary, who was happy to oblige. WOAH!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/SuperKingofBros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SuperKingofBros</a> just crashed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerSlam</a> to call out <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERollins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERollins</a>! <a href="https://t.co/uqtqLf94JI">pic.twitter.com/uqtqLf94JI</a>
