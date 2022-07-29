B/R Exclusive: Amanda Nunes on Admitting Mistakes and Gaining Revenge at UFC 277

bleacherreport.com
Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women’s bantamweight belt
DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” also holds the featherweight belt. The judges’ scoring...
UFC 277 Recap: Amanda Nunes Def. Julianna Pena via Unanimous Decision
Shakiel Mahjouri joins Hakem Dermish to break down Amanda Nunes' unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena to reclaim the women's bantamweight title.
UFC 277: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes live results [UPDATED]
UFC 277: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes live results. Seven-and-a-half months after one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will collide once again. This time, it’s the other as defending UFC women’s bantamweight champion. This time, it’s champion vs. champion. And this time, it’s the main event.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison confident Amanda Nunes will win at UFC 277, calls Julianna Pena’s first win ‘just a fluke’
Undefeated women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) star Kayla Harrison believes former training partner, Amanda Nunes, will defeat Julianna Pena to reclaim her UFC women’s bantamweight title later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Amanda Nunes after UFC 277 win?
Amanda Nunes is once again top dog in the women’s bantamweight division after crushing Julianna Peña in the UFC 277 main event. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) thoroughly dominated Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) over the course of five rounds to win a unanimous decision and regain the women’s bantamweight title at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and as a result “The Lioness” is once again a dual division titleholder.
MMAmania.com
How to stream UFC 277 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Pena vs. Nunes 2
It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time in a rematch against former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes.
Peña seeks to back up shocker in UFC title rematch vs. Nunes
DALLAS (AP) — Julianna Peña stunned pretty much everyone but herself when she took the bantamweight title from two-division champion Amanda Nunes in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. “I’m the champion of the world. This is what I wanted,” Peña said. “Now there’s nothing left to do but the job itself. And that’s let people know who I am. This is my opportunity to show people who I am and kind of let them get to know me.” Her first defense of the title in the 135-pound division will be a rematch against Nunes at UFC 277 on Saturday night, and the former bantamweight champion wants back the belt that she had held more than five years before her 12-fight winning streak was snapped last December. Nunes (21-5) said she wasn’t properly prepared for that fight at UFC 269 because of knee issues that affected her cardio training.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 live stream results, radio-style PPV watch party | Nunes vs. Pena 2
Can you ever get back what you lost ... even if you win it? That’s the question for Amanda Nunes heading UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The former “double champ” looks to reclaim the women’s...
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 277
UFC 277 has come and gone, which means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings. The card, which went down Saturday night in Dallas, was headlined by a women's bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena was defending the belt after winning it from Nunes in one of the biggest upsets ever last December, but things didn't go her way the second time around, as Nunes walloped her to a unanimous-decision win to reclaim the title and restore order to the weight class.
Bleacher Report
UFC's Dana White Thinks Jake Paul Cancelled Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight over Ticket Sales
The official reason given for Jake Paul canceling his pay-per-view bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. was a disagreement over the bout's weight limit. Dana White isn't buying it. The UFC president said he believes poor ticket sales is the real reason behind the cancellation. “I think they sold under $1...
Bleacher Report
Liv Morgan Defeats Ronda Rousey; Retains SmackDown Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam
In her first title defense, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey in controversial fashion at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey dominated the bout, locking in her trademark armbar multiple times to weaken the titleholder. The end of the match saw the challenger go for the...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE SummerSlam Results
There were questions, even more speculation and genuine intrigue surrounding WWE SummerSlam Saturday night. The first event under new head of creative Triple H promised to set the tone for his regime moving forward, with every match and outcome closely scrutinized. If what The Game produced at Nissan Stadium in...
MMA Fighting
Kenny Florian breaks down UFC 277 title fights, wonders if Amanda Nunes ‘really wants to be there as champion’
Can Amanda Nunes reclaim the UFC bantamweight belt? Will Brandon Moreno capture the interim title against Kai Kara-France to clinch a fourth fight with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo? UFC 277 will answer those questions and more Saturday — and two-time UFC title challenger Kenny Florian has his picks. A...
