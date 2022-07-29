ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B/R Exclusive: Amanda Nunes on Admitting Mistakes and Gaining Revenge at UFC 277

By Scott Harris
 3 days ago
Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
The Associated Press

Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women’s bantamweight belt

DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” also holds the featherweight belt. The judges’ scoring...
UFC 277: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes live results [UPDATED]

UFC 277: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes live results. Seven-and-a-half months after one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will collide once again. This time, it’s the other as defending UFC women’s bantamweight champion. This time, it’s champion vs. champion. And this time, it’s the main event.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Amanda Nunes after UFC 277 win?

Amanda Nunes is once again top dog in the women’s bantamweight division after crushing Julianna Peña in the UFC 277 main event. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) thoroughly dominated Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) over the course of five rounds to win a unanimous decision and regain the women’s bantamweight title at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and as a result “The Lioness” is once again a dual division titleholder.
How to stream UFC 277 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Pena vs. Nunes 2

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time in a rematch against former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes.
Peña seeks to back up shocker in UFC title rematch vs. Nunes

DALLAS (AP) — Julianna Peña stunned pretty much everyone but herself when she took the bantamweight title from two-division champion Amanda Nunes in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. “I’m the champion of the world. This is what I wanted,” Peña said. “Now there’s nothing left to do but the job itself. And that’s let people know who I am. This is my opportunity to show people who I am and kind of let them get to know me.” Her first defense of the title in the 135-pound division will be a rematch against Nunes at UFC 277 on Saturday night, and the former bantamweight champion wants back the belt that she had held more than five years before her 12-fight winning streak was snapped last December. Nunes (21-5) said she wasn’t properly prepared for that fight at UFC 269 because of knee issues that affected her cardio training.
Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 277

UFC 277 has come and gone, which means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings. The card, which went down Saturday night in Dallas, was headlined by a women's bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena was defending the belt after winning it from Nunes in one of the biggest upsets ever last December, but things didn't go her way the second time around, as Nunes walloped her to a unanimous-decision win to reclaim the title and restore order to the weight class.
