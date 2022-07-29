Woman Who Drank 20 Cans Of Irn-Bru A Day Finally Kicks Habit

A pair of Brazilian twins who were conjoined at the head have been successfully separated by a UK-based surgeon.Three-year-old boys Bernardo and Arthur Lima were born with fused brains and underwent multiple surgeries in Rio de Janeiro under the direction of Great Ormond Street Hospital paediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani.The boys have had seven surgeries, involving more than 33 hours under the knife in the final two alone.Mr Jeelani described the operation as a “remarkable achievement” by medics following the success.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaDorries says Commonwealth Games ‘are not a vanity project’ amid cost of living crisisTrain strikes: Grant Shapps refuses to step in to resolve dispute with railway unions

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO