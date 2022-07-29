Man Attempts Suicide With Truck, Kills Someone Else

www.wibc.com
South Bend mother reunited with baby boy after car was stolen with him inside
A South Bend mother had an agonizing three hours Friday, after her car was stolen with her 1-year-old boy in the back seat. The car was taken from a driveway, after which South Bend police launched a frantic search for the boy.
WNDU
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
cbs4indy.com
Suicidal male dies after South Bend officer-involved shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Local police officers in South Bend, Indiana were involved in a shooting Friday near an elementary school that left an armed male who had allegedly been threatening suicide dead. The incident began, authorities said, around 11:40 a.m. when South Bend police officers were called to...
inkfreenews.com
Man Charged With Intimidation After Dispute On Basketball Court
WINONA LAKE — An Etna Green man was arrested after allegedly threatening two youths with a knife following an altercation at a Winona Lake park. Jacob Adam Cullison, 39, 222 E. High St., Etna Green, is charged with intimidation, a level 5 felony; and battery and disorderly conduct, both class B misdemeanors.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
max983.net
Four Arrested Following Marshall County Traffic Stop
Four people were arrested Wednesday, July 27 after a traffic stop was conducted at 9:15 p.m. ET in the area of the Pilot Travel Center in Plymouth by a deputy from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say during the traffic stop K9 Diesel was deployed and conducted an...
95.3 MNC
Homeless man facing charges, killing goose and slapping child
A man is facing charges after killing a goose and slapping a child. It happened last week, on July 23, when South Bend Police were called to Leeper Park, after a homeless man slapped a 5-year-old-girl. The mother of the girl told police that they were riding bikes, when the...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
abc57.com
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jury Trial For Wooldridge Scheduled For Aug. 9-12
A four-day jury trial has been scheduled again for the Nappanee woman accused of stabbing three people - one fatally - in their Warsaw home in December 2020. Public records filed in the Kosciusko County Clerk’s Office indicate the trial for Vickie Louise Wooldridge will start at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 and go through Aug. 12 in Kosciusko Circuit Court with Judge Michael Reed presiding.
Allegan Co. police asking for assistance locating South Haven woman
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Allegan County are asking for assistance in locating a missing South Haven woman. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Chelsea Ann Kalleward was last seen by her family on Wednesday night. She is believed to be driving either a 2013 maroon Buick...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
abc57.com
Pedestrian killed in one-vehicle crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday to the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on County Road 20 east of Roys Avenue, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Marlyse Kemp, 22, of Elkhart, was walking west on County Road 20 at...
22 WSBT
Man sentenced for death of woman found in bathtub
A man was sentenced for an October 2020 murder on Wednesday. Mark Coleman, 38, of South Bend was sentenced to 65 years for the Murder of Enedina Sohlke, 47, of South Bend. Coleman was found guilty on May 25th in the October 2020 murder of Sohlke. Police were conducting a...
Man charged for gas station robbery in Richland
A man was arrested and charged for robbing a gas station in Kalamazoo County.
