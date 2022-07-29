ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber Of Commerce Announces Distinguished Under 40 Nominations

East Idaho Community Photo Contest

FINALLY ON THE REBOUND from an extended pandemic, photography enthusiasts from around the region have rededicated their pursuit in capturing captivating images for the annual East Idaho Community Photo Contest. This year marks our lucky 13th installment of the contest, which has fetched 750-plus submissions. As in past years, the categories for 2022 include Portraits, Scenics, Wildlife & Nature, Sports & Leisure, Birds and Open.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner

POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners. Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:. Alexandria, LA – KLAX. Binghamton, NY – WICZ. Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD Greenwood, MS...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position

BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Effort Underway to Recall Three Pocatello City Council Members

A recall petition has started for three Pocatello City Council Members. Signatures have been verified by the Bannock County Elections Office that will now allow the recall process to formally begin. City Council Members named in the recall are Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. Normally, circulators would have...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Historic LDS Church murals find a home at BYU-Idaho

REXBURG — Two pieces of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints history have found a home at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. The church recently announced the opening of the new “Purpose of Life” display in the BYU-Idaho Center. The display features two “Purpose of Life” murals that played a major role in helping to take the message of the Church out into the world.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Backyard alley bash: New live music and food truck venue opens in Historic Downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck. People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Weather service declares flash flood warning for parts of Southeast Idaho because of incoming thunderstorms

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to cause flash flooding in parts of Bannock and Caribou counties late Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. The weather service has declared a flash flood warning to alert the public of the expected hazardous conditions in north central Bannock County including the Inkom area and in western Caribou County. The flash flooding could be most severe along Inman and Rapid creeks. ...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span

Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

No injuries in 3-vehicle collision at Idaho Falls intersection

IDAHO FALLS – A crash at an Idaho Falls intersection Monday evening resulted in some rush hour hang-ups. A three-vehicle collision happened just before 6 p.m. on the corner of East 25th and South 25th, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not clear what caused...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Woman minus clothing walks into Sugar City home

A Sugar City man got a surprise during the early hours of Saturday morning when an unknown woman walked into his home — minus her clothing. Madison County Sheriff's deputies reported that the female entered the home around 2 a.m.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police searching for six young missing children in two separate incidents

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating six young children reported missing in two separate incidents. The first incident involves children who were last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021. Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
POCATELLO, ID

