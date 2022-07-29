Average SoCal gas prices drop for 45th consecutive day

spectrumnews1.com
Warm, mostly clear conditions expected in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
Orange County experiences declines in COVID-19 metrics
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. OC logged 3,708 more infections since Friday. There have been 19 fatalities logged...
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
LA County to start offering Novavax COVID vaccine Wednesday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's health director said Tuesday she hopes the availability of a new form of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will prompt people who have been hesitant about the previously available shots to finally consider getting vaccinated. The county will begin offering doses of the Novavax...
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Updates: Death toll hits 37, eastern Ky. flood survivors brace for intense heat
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge,” Kentucky...
East-West rail project receives $275 million in funding as part of Massachusetts transportation bill
WORCESTER, Mass. - The long anticipated East-West rail project is expected to recieve $275 million in funding in the transportation bond bill that Massachusetts lawmakers passed on the last day of the legislative session. The project aims to connect the western part of the state with Worcester and Boston, with...
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles has died at 94, the team says.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles has died at 94, the team says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
LA poised to expand anti-camping law as vital shelter program ends
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council will vote on whether to ban encampments around schools and daycares Tuesday, just as a federal program that sheltered more than 10,000 Angelenos in hotels over the COVID-19 pandemic ends, sending many participants back to city sidewalks. The Council voted 10-1...
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
LAUSD outlines COVID protocols for new school year; no more weekly testing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With the start of classes less than two weeks away, Los Angeles Unified School District officials reiterated to parents Tuesday that many of the hard-line COVID-19-control measures that have been in effect over the past year are being dropped. Most notably, students and staff will...
Severe storms are likely into this evening
A pretty powerful storm system is approaching Ohio and will result in an elevated risk of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Several rounds of storms will move through Ohio today and tonight. Expect gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado. The best chance of severe weather...
LAPD sergeant fired over testing payment dispute seeks reinstatement
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (CNS) — Four men were shot, one fatally, in Paramount Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election
CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
Moms make a case for CARE court
Instead of enjoying her retirement alongside her husband, 67-year-old Diana Burdick spends a lot of her time and energy focused on her son Michael, who is homeless and struggles with mental illness. Burdick, along with other mothers of people with mental illness, gathered outside the California State Capitol to advocate...
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
