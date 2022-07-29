ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Early Look at NHL Betting Odds for the 2022-23 Season

By Lyle Fitzsimmons
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks say they still plan to address their blue line and intend to do so via trade. Who might they be targeting? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are still waiting to hear word from Patrice Bergeron. Are the Edmonton Oilers and Phil Kessel...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Patrick Kane Trade Rumors: Blackhawks Have Had No Talks About Veteran Star

The Chicago Blackhawks have not had trade discussions involving veteran winger Patrick Kane despite a story stating otherwise, according to The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. The report came out after David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period wrote Friday that Chicago had been "engaged in trade discussions with teams" about Kane and that the Dallas Stars were among the teams to have expressed interest recently.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
markerzone.com

OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES

We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Ducks Sign Defenseman Klingberg to One-Year Contract

Defenseman led Dallas blueliners in scoring in seven of his eight NHL seasons. The Ducks have signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 NHL season. Klingberg, 29 (8/14/92), led the Dallas Stars to an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, scoring 4-17=21 points in 26...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Claude Giroux
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik

When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy