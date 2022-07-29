Early Look at NHL Betting Odds for the 2022-23 Season

bleacherreport.com
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks say they still plan to address their blue line and intend to do so via trade. Who might they be targeting? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are still waiting to hear word from Patrice Bergeron. Are the Edmonton Oilers and Phil Kessel...
Golden Knights' 2017-18 Season: The Inaugural Year
The Vegas Golden Knights nearly pulled off one of the most unlikely title runs ever in their first NHL season.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Kane Trade Rumors: Blackhawks Have Had No Talks About Veteran Star
The Chicago Blackhawks have not had trade discussions involving veteran winger Patrick Kane despite a story stating otherwise, according to The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. The report came out after David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period wrote Friday that Chicago had been "engaged in trade discussions with teams" about Kane and that the Dallas Stars were among the teams to have expressed interest recently.
New York Rangers scouting department sees more departures
The changes continue for the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury. Some moves have been by his choice, and others appear to have not. In the latest changes, both Kevin Maxwell and Chris Morehouse are leaving the organization per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
Golden Knights Ranked No. 15 in NHL Fantasy Power Rankings
NHL.com released its fantasy hockey power rankings on Friday.
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season
The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
NHL
Ducks Sign Defenseman Klingberg to One-Year Contract
Defenseman led Dallas blueliners in scoring in seven of his eight NHL seasons. The Ducks have signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 NHL season. Klingberg, 29 (8/14/92), led the Dallas Stars to an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, scoring 4-17=21 points in 26...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Need To Go All In On Juan Soto Trade Talks amid MLB Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals should not leave Nationals Park on Sunday without Juan Soto. St. Louis has been rumored as one of the teams hot in pursuit of the Washington Nationals outfielder, who is the most coveted player ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York...
