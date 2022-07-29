ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sarah Everard killer: Wayne Couzens loses bid to reduce whole-life term

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Cop Shared Rape Fantasy in Group Chat With Sarah Everard’s Killer, Prosecutor Says

In a WhatsApp text chain with the British police officer who kidnapped and killed Sarah Everard last year, the cop’s colleague described an incident in which he pinned a detained and distressed 15-year-old girl to the floor as a “struggle snuggle,” prosecutors told a Westminster court on Thursday. The colleague, 34-year-old William Neville, is one of three Met Police officers charged with sending “grossly offensive messages.” Neville, along with Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, have denied the charges. In court, a prosecutor said that Neville was “acting out a rape fantasy” on the 15-year-old, one which Cobban encouraged by replying “haha” and “good skills!” Cobban also claimed that domestic violence victims “love” being sexually assaulted, adding “that’s why they are repeat victims.” In another message, Borders joked that he would “rape and beat” a female officer on the force. Couzens, whose messages were not shared with the court due to an active investigation, pleaded guilty to March 2021 kidnapping and murder of Everard last summer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer accused of ‘acting out rape fantasy’ in messages to Wayne Couzens

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been accused of “acting out a rape fantasy” following comments he made about restraining a teenage girl in a group Whatsapp with Sarah Everard’s killer.William Neville, 34, described the time he “pinned a 15-year-old girl going mental on the floor” as deploying a “struggle snuggle”, in a message to a group chat with six other officers, including Wayne Couzens.Neville, from Weybridge, Surrey, is charged alongside another serving Met constable, Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, with sending “grossly offensive” messages in the chat, called “Bottle and Stoppers”.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Bailey
Person
Thomas Hughes
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Killers#Violent Crime#The Court Of Appeal
Variety

Reality TV Producer Sentenced to One Year in Prison for $2 Million Fraud

Click here to read the full article. The producer behind reality shows like “Ink Therapy” and “Living Out Loud” was sentenced Thursday to a year in federal prison for defrauding an investor out of $2 million. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, pleaded guilty last year, admitting that he had concocted fraudulent license agreements to get a loan from Bay Point Capital Partners. Prosecutors had asked Judge John F. Walter to sentence Smith to 21 months, arguing it was important to impose a stiff sentence to deter white-collar crime. “Defendant is an experienced businessman in the entertainment industry. He knew it was wrong to lie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Hove mother who gave son non-prescribed medication sentenced

A woman who gave her disabled son non-prescribed medication has been given a suspended prison sentence. Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 48, gave her son, Mustafa, Citalopram, an antidepressant, between 1 and 27 September 2018. Mustafa died later that month. In May Mehmetaliogullari, of Hove, was cleared of attempted murder but was convicted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victor Hamilton: Man charged with murder in Ballymena

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim. Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder

Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy