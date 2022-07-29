Bag of excrement left on Guernsey politician's doorstep

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
A huge mass of used wet wipes has formed an 'island' that has changed the course of England's second longest river, MP says
Thousands of discarded wipes flushed down toilets end up on the river Thames banks, forming a mass dubbed 'wet wipe island.'
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Many People Have To Be Assaulted or Killed Before Chuck Schumer Stops Resisting Marijuana Banking Reform?
A recent robbery at Best Buds, a marijuana dispensary in Portland, Oregon, was "so violent" that it "sent shockwaves through the industry," Willamette Week reports. "Thieves pistol-whipped one employee and shot at another as he emerged from the restroom with his hands up." That was not an isolated incident. Willamette...
One monkey caught, killed, more sought, after dozens of people attacked in Japan
Local authorities hunting for a gang of monkeys who attacked and wounded nearly 50 people in western Japan have caught and killed one of the marauding primates, an official said Wednesday. The male simian was seized while roaming the grounds of a high school in Yamaguchi city -- but it...
BBC
Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
BBC
Mother imprisoned in Brazil for 17 years speaks of ordeal
A Brazilian woman has spoken of her ordeal of being imprisoned - along with her two children - by her husband for 17 years, local media report. The family was rescued from a house in the Guaratiba neighbourhood, in the west of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, police said. The...
Police called to ‘large pigeon’ stranded on roof - and find it’s a dog
Police were called by alarmed neighbours on Thursday to a large pigeon stranded on a roof - only for them to find it was a dog. The French Bullmastiff had somehow got itself on top of the house in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. Officers and firefighters were called to the scene...
BBC
Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today
Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
BBC
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
UK's Boris Johnson moves wedding party planned for official residence
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, are changing the location of a planned wedding party, an ally of the prime minister said on Friday, denying allegations that he was staying on in a caretaker role because of it.
BBC
Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
Resigning UK PM Johnson plans 'lavish' wedding party at Chequers residence - report
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said on Thursday he would resign, is due to throw a big wedding party to mark his marriage to wife Carrie at his official Chequers country residence later this month, the Mirror reported.
Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked
Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
BBC
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
