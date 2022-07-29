York businesses hit out at cut to car ban hours

Train drivers working for seven train operators and who are members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) will walk out on Saturday 30 July. There will also be an impact on Sunday 31 July.These are the key questions and answers.Why are the train drivers strike and which train operators are affected?Aslef called the strike “after train companies failed to make a pay offer to keep pace with the increase in the cost of living”.The leader of the train drivers’ union, Mick Whelan, said: “We don’t see why we should forego an increase in salary to keep pace...

