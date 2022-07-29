York businesses hit out at cut to car ban hours

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked
Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Racism row as Manchester police ban people ‘linked to gangs’ from carnival
Force sends letters to people identified as members of street gangs or ‘perceived to be associated’ to them
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rail bosses warn union barons they will force through reforms if they continue to snub 8% pay rise offer
Rail bosses yesterday warned union barons they will force through reforms to working practices if they carry on snubbing an 8 per cent pay rise offer. Network Rail risked escalating its row with the militant RMT union over pay and jobs security by serving it with a so-called 'section 188' warning.
Tory police boss banned from driving after breaking speed limit five times
Caroline Henry had vowed to crack down on speeding during her time as Nottinghamshire PCC
Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin
Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Rail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer
Members of a rail union are being asked if they want to accept a pay offer from Network Rail.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said if the offer is rejected there will be strikes on August 18 and 20 when its members at a number of train operators are taking industrial action, as well as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.The TSSA is not making a recommendation but said it was now at a point where it wanted to put the latest offer from Network Rail to members including controller grades after a number of improvements were made following a...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
BBC
Train strike hits weekend rail passengers
Train services are being widely disrupted on Saturday as drivers from seven operators walk out over pay. A 24-hour strike by about 5,000 members of the Aslef union is affecting lines across England - including Southeastern and West Midlands Trains. Travel to the first games of the season for most...
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff go on strike in pay dispute
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach have gone on strike for the first time in 35 years in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) balloted nearly 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers over industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
BBC
Latest Network Rail strikes cut 90% of Scottish services
More than 40,000 rail workers across the UK have begun the first in the latest series of 24-hour strikes. The dispute by RMT members working for Network Rail does not involve ScotRail staff, but means less than 9% of normal services will operate in Scotland. The trains running will be...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers to walk out over pay on 13 August
Train drivers at nine rail companies will strike on 13 August in a dispute over pay, the union Aslef has said. Aslef members at seven companies were already set to walk out on 30 July and drivers at two more firms have now voted for industrial action, the union said.
Train drivers’ strike: Which rail services are running during 30 July walkout?
Train drivers working for seven train operators and who are members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) will walk out on Saturday 30 July. There will also be an impact on Sunday 31 July.These are the key questions and answers.Why are the train drivers strike and which train operators are affected?Aslef called the strike “after train companies failed to make a pay offer to keep pace with the increase in the cost of living”.The leader of the train drivers’ union, Mick Whelan, said: “We don’t see why we should forego an increase in salary to keep pace...
BBC
Consultation on future of Stoke-on-Trent tower blocks
Residents in 10 tower blocks are to be consulted over plans for the buildings' future. Stoke-on-Trent City Council says technical investigations have found a number of issues with the blocks due to their designs and age. The 374 residents living in them in Burslem, Hanley, Stoke and Blurton have until...
Internet Stunned to See Grocery Item Locked Away at Tesco: 'What Next'
"THIS IS A JOKE RIGHT?!? RIGHT?!?" one commenter asked about the everyday product featured in the clip.
BBC
Greenock cruise ship tourists lose out to rail strike
As rail workers took strike action on Wednesday, many people were forced to find alternative ways of getting to work. BBC Scotland News journalist Ashleigh Keenan-Bryce opted for the bus - but found commuters and tourists alike facing long delays. Like many Scots, my morning commute relies on an early...
Comments / 0