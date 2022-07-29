Truro care home's 'unacceptable' living conditions

www.bbc.co.uk
Vanessa Schaefer
1d ago
That's the state of Florida's fault. Th e DPH should check on these homes regularly. At least 2 times a year, unless it receives complaints!
BBC
Blackburn care home left residents at risk, report finds
A previously outstanding care home has been ordered to improve after inspectors found residents were left at risk from unsafe care. Lancashire care home EachStep Blackburn was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on 5 July. Issues highlighted by inspectors included poor record keeping, substandard management of medications and...
BBC
Leeds family's anguish over hospital care for mum with Alzheimer's
The care received by a woman, 85, who died after breaking her hip in a hospital fall did not meet NHS "high standards", a health trust has said. The family of Marjorie Follon, who had Alzheimer's, said she was let down by her treatment and rapidly lost weight. Her daughter...
BBC
Caernarfon family's despair over care for son with rare condition
A family say they are at "breaking point" giving round the clock care to their son with a rare genetic disorder. Hari Jones, six, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, cannot walk or sit up, and has a life support machine which needs constant monitoring. His parents said they were told he would...
Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms
The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’
A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Parents Not Allowed To Watch Swim Lessons, 4-Year-Old Drowns On His Second Day
Izzy Scott(Yolanda Rouse Photography) “… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
XL Bully dog that grabbed mother-of-two, 43, around the throat before mauling her to death had 'snapped and turned mad in the heat', family say
A mother-of-two was mauled to death by her pet American Bully XL dog after it 'turned mad in the extreme heat'. Joanne Robinson, 43, died at the scene of the attack at a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Friday night. She is understood to have been the owner of...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Pictured: Teenager, 17, who died in bale-wrapping machine accident at a farm in Devon
A 17-year-old teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Devon has been named by police. Tributes have flooded in for 'beautiful soul' Luke Searle who sustained serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm, in the Plympton area of Plymouth. He was hurt during an incident involving a...
At least 23 holidaymakers rushed to hospital vomiting and itching after ‘being poisoned’ at Spanish hotel
A MAJOR chlorine leak at a hotel in Majorca has left more than 20 people poisoned, including children. Emergency services in the Spanish holiday hotspot have rushed to the site of the chlorine leak at the Sea Club hotel in the resort of Alcúdia. Majorca publication Cronica Balear reports...
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
A huge mass of used wet wipes has formed an 'island' that has changed the course of England's second longest river, MP says
Thousands of discarded wipes flushed down toilets end up on the river Thames banks, forming a mass dubbed 'wet wipe island.'
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
‘No money, no pension, no savings’: how caring for others has left women in a state of precarity
“Precarity means living in a state of insecurity, worry or stress; it means there is no back-up plan.” Former nurse Louise Ihlein shared these words with the Guardian this week, in a story about how taking time off to care for children had left her in a state of financial insecurity in her 60s.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over life-threatening complications that strike months later
ANYONE who has had coronavirus has been warned over life-threatening complications that strike months after infection. Medics are starting to recognise that the virus impacts the whole body and not just the respiratory system. Researchers at Kings College London said it's a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the...
Little girl, 12 and her pet are mauled by two dogs after they escaped and attacked her outside her school
A girl has been rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of horrified children near a school in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne's south-east on Wednesday morning following reports a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog were bitten by two dogs after they escaped from a nearby property.
Archie Battersbee’s parents wait for ruling after Court of Appeal hearing
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago are waiting for a ruling on the latest round of a life-support treatment fight. Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday finished hearing arguments...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Comments / 3