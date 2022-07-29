ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering babies appears in court

BBC
 2 days ago
BBC

Nathaniel Bierley: Kyle Turton jailed for one-punch manslaughter death

A man who punched another man when he was drunk, causing him to crack his skull on a pavement, has been jailed nine years for manslaughter. Nathaniel Bierley had been out with his girlfriend in Nottingham when Kyle Turton attacked him unprovoked. Witnesses said the punch immediately knocked him unconscious,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sekou Doucoure: Second person charged with murder

A second person has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Birmingham. Sekou Doucoure, 16, died at the scene after being attacked on Nursery Road, near Burbury Street in Lozells, at about 18:30 BST on 12 July. Pierre Thomas, 18, has been charged with his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boston: Girl, 9, dies after suspected town centre stabbing

A murder investigation is under way after a nine-year-old girl died from suspected stab wounds. Lincolnshire Police said the incident happened on Fountain Lane in Boston, at 18:20 BST on Thursday. A large area of the town centre has been cordoned off. No further information about the girl's death has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Violent Crime#Chester Hospital#Manchester Crown Court
CBS News

West Virginia man previously accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to lesser crimes

Washington – One of the two men previously charged with assaulting with chemical spray at least three Capitol Police officers, including Officer Brian Sicknick, outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty to less severe misdemeanor charges on Wednesday. The Justice Department agreed to drop the more severe charges against him at sentencing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Law & Crime

New York Man Accused of Luring Infant’s Mother to Upper East Side Before Killing Her Has Been Indicted, Charged with Murder

The New York man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his baby daughter has been indicted weeks after his arrest on murder and weapons charges. Isaac Argro, 23, allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, at “point blank range in the head” on June 29 while she was walking with their three-month old child on New York’s Upper East Side, prosecutors say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends

The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle

A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Saudi women in Sydney: Sisters' bodies lay undiscovered for a month

Australian police are baffled after the bodies of two Saudi women, believed to have lain undiscovered for a month, were found in a Sydney apartment. Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on 7 June in separate beds at home in the suburb of Canterbury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Windrush man was treated shamefully, appeal judges say

A man who travelled to Britain in 1960 when he was three, as part of the Windrush generation, was "shamefully treated", senior judges have said. Hubert Howard was born in Jamaica and died in Britain in 2019, aged 62. He experienced "serious problems" because he could not get formal documentation...
U.K.

