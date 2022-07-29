Stabbing suspect in Brookings County turns himself in, posts bond

www.gowatertown.net
Sheriff looking for drug dealer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Kelvin Kendall Rizzy. Rizzy is wanted for possession of and distributing controlled substances in a drug free zone. Rizzy is age 44 who stands at five foot...
Watertown home damaged in Monday night fire (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire damaged a Watertown home Monday night. Fire crews were called to 2316 Grant Drive at 7:30. KWAT News talked with acting Battalion Chief Jake Jorgenson about what crews found when they first arrived on scene…. They searched the interior of the home to ensure the flames...
Watertown’s gas prices rolling back toward $4.00 a gallon
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another drop in gas prices in Watertown this week. A number of stations dropped the price of unleaded a dime on Monday, to $4.09 a gallon. AAA Auto Club reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.18 a gallon, down from the all-time high of $5.01 a gallon set on June 14th.
Jacks land six on FCS Preseason All-America Team
8-2-22 (GoJacks.com) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has an FCS-best 22 student-athletes on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced Monday. North Dakota State and South Dakota State tied for the FCS high, with six selections each. Headlining the list of Jackrabbit selections is tight end Tucker...
