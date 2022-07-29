Stabbing suspect in Brookings County turns himself in, posts bond

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another drop in gas prices in Watertown this week. A number of stations dropped the price of unleaded a dime on Monday, to $4.09 a gallon. AAA Auto Club reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.18 a gallon, down from the all-time high of $5.01 a gallon set on June 14th.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO