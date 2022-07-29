Reformulated Booster Shots Ready by September, White House Says

www.usnews.com
Biden administration plans to offer updated booster shots in September
The Biden administration expects to begin a COVID-19 booster shot campaign in September that will urge those over 50 to get the omicron-targeted shot as soon as it is available, according to The New York Times. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have both promised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Despite Paxlovid, Biden positive yet again in a case of COVID rebound, White House doctor says
The drug is known for "rebound" cases, referred to by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “a brief return of symptoms."
deseret.com
Younger and healthier? Here’s why you’re going to have to wait for a second COVID-19 booster shot
A second COVID-19 booster shot for Americans under 50 may not be coming until the fall. The Biden administration has decided against expanding eligibility for another booster dose until this fall, when millions of doses of vaccines targeted at BA.5, the omicron subvariant of the virus sweeping the nation, are anticipated to be available, according to reporting by The New York Times.
Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
What is Paxlovid? Everything you need to know about the antiviral Covid drug being taken by Joe Biden
In a letter to the White House press secretary on Thursday morning, presidential physician Kevin C. O’Connor confirmed that US President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old is currently resting and according to Dr O’Connor, is experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue which began Wednesday evening. Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he anticipated Mr Biden would “respond favourably to treatment” in the form of Paxlovid.Here’s everything you need to know about the antiviral pill:What is it?Paxlovid is an antiviral pill developed and produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is taken...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says
President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again, according to presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in what is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.” Dr. Peter Hotez explains.
President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again
(CNN) — President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in what is likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid." Biden has experienced "no reemergence...
US News and World Report
Chinese Nationalist Commentator Deletes Pelosi Tweet After Twitter Blocks Account
BEIJING (Reuters) - Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe...
US News and World Report
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
CNET
Florida Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Over Link to Listeria Outbreak
Big Olaf ice cream has been linked to a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. The CDC's investigation is ongoing. Listeria infection can be serious for people who are pregnant, older adults, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems. What it...
deseret.com
How effective are polio vaccines? And do you need a booster?
The first case of polio in over a decade was confirmed in Rockland County, New York, last week, according to the Deseret News. An epidemiologist and infectious disease expert said that this case was traced back to travel. “This young adult did not report recent travel outside the U.S. so...
After Biden's recovery from COVID-19, his administration launches a new booster push
The Biden administration is launching a renewed push for COVID-19 booster shots for those eligible, noting the protections against severe illness.
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The central bank continues its laser-focused efforts to tackle a more immediate problem: runaway inflation
US News and World Report
'Living With COVID': Where the Pandemic Could Go Next
LONDON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19. In the United States alone, there could be up to a million infections a day this winter, Chris Murray, head of the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent modeling group at the University of Washington that has been tracking the pandemic, told Reuters. That would be around double the current daily tally.
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Chip Act Will Distort Global Semiconductor Supply Chain
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday that a major new chips act passed by the U.S. Congress will distort the global semiconductor supply chain and disrupt international trade. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as...
US News and World Report
Is Chronic Lyme Disease Real?
About 5% of people who have Lyme disease say they experience symptoms long after antibiotic treatment. A walk in the woods, a bite from a deer tick, a bulls-eye rash and flu-like symptoms: That’s a common pattern for Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that usually gets better after a course of antibiotics.
US News and World Report
Summer Bug Bite? Expert Gives Answers on Care
SATURDAY, July 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bugs are a part of summer, like it or not. While many times bug bites are little more than an irritating inconvenience, some can trigger a medical emergency, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), which offered tips on telling one from the other.
