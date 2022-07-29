County narcotics unit, other law enforcement agencies rounds up 38 suspects in drug bust

www.oxfordeagle.com
Parents arrested after child's disappearance face new charges in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents arrested following the disappearance of their child in Lee County face additional charges. Amber Lindsey and Robert Holcomb are charged with felony child abuse with drug endangerment, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Their 5-year-old son wandered away from their...
Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
38 People Arrested in Drug Sting in Joint Agency Operation
Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department,
Hearing rescheduled for man accused of murder in case of missing University of Mississippi student
A bond hearing for the man charged in the murder of a missing University of Mississippi student has been rescheduled. Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has...
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
Grenada Man Arrested After Allegedly Videoing Himself Killing Kittens on Molly Barr Road in Oxford
On July 25, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report related to a video of a male recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. After investigation, Carl Travis Jr., 18, of Grenada, Mississippi was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Bond set for man attempting to steal vehicle
On July 22nd , 2022 the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 2nd District Supervisor shed in Jumpertown, MS that a Michael Christopher Burks was attempting to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the County workers Mr. Burks left on...
Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary
The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Board of Supervisors votes to accept bid for construction of new firing range for sheriff’s department
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to accept a bid for the construction of a new firing range for the sheriff’s department on County Road 309. The low bid, which was submitted by Southern General Contractors, was for $558,142.75 and beat out the other qualifying bid by over $300,000.
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were back in court Friday morning. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January. Both remain behind bars facing murder charges in the death of Young Dolph. Since...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
Man suspected of murdering missing Mississippi college student makes first court appearance
Outside the white, two-story county Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree...
Lafayette County Supers Vote to Take $567K from Baptist Trust Fund
Thanks to a rebound in the stock market, Lafayette County will receive more than $500K from the Baptist Hospital Trust Fund. In June, the Board of Supervisors tabled a decision about whether to take the annual payout from the fund, which is about 3 percent of the fund’s worth.
North Mississippi Medical Center food pantry for cancer patients seeing need increase as food prices rise
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Food insecurity is one of the many hardships that cancer patients face. But it’s one that North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care doesn’t want its patients to face on their own. “People come in here and they confide in us and tell us,...
Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
