Why Yale Law's dean says eliminating tuition for students in need benefits the legal profession

Dixwell UCC Marks Bicentennial
The nation’s oldest African American United Congregational Church is celebrating 200 years of being rooted in community service, social justice, and humanitarian efforts. The congregation, the Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) on Dixwell Avenue, is planning a Sept. 24 event at the Omni Hotel to commemorate its legacy of continuous service in the Dixwell neighborhood and beyond. The celebration was postponed for nearly three years due to the pandemic; click here for tickets.
darientimes.com
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
ADL: Connecticut sees rise in hate group incidents in recent months
The ADL says 20 towns across the state were hit with hate-filled flyers. Back on July 5, residents in the Town of Berlin woke up to flyers in the street and on their front lawns.
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Register Citizen
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stefanowski calls for staffing reforms, improvements at Cheshire prison
(WTNH) – For the past couple of months, and even up until last week, most of the Bob Stefanowski summer tour campaign stops have been squarely focused on inflation and the economy. Last Thursday, Stefanowski turned his attention to Connecticut’s prisons. He headed to the prison in Cheshire, calling...
newbritainindependent.com
NB Mayoral Aide’s Campaign For Secretary of The State Under Scrutiny By Election Commission
Republican Brock Weber Withdraws From SOTS Contest Amid Inquiry On Contributions. The campaign of Republican Brock Weber, one of three Republicans seeking the nomination for Secretary of the State in the August 9th Primary, is being investigated by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) for alleged violations of campaign finance law.
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
Arrested Sex-Case Cop Fired
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Christopher Troche, after the 32-year-old now-ex-cop was arrested last year for allegedly pressuring an undocumented Honduran immigrant to send him nude photographs and have sex with him in exchange for money. The firing was finalized at a special meeting of the city Board...
Register Citizen
Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield man fined $350,000 for smuggling cosmetics to Iran
RIDGEFIELD — A local man who pleaded guilty to participating in a yearslong scheme to smuggle cosmetics to Iran has been ordered to pay more than $350,000 in fines and perform 300 hours of community service. Michael Rose, the president of a Long Island-based cosmetics manufacturer and supplier, was...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Two new prosecutors join Bridgeport courthouse
BRIDGEPORT — Two new state prosecutors were sworn in Friday morning in Superior Court in Bridgeport. Stephen Lojo and Candace Solis were sworn in as deputy assistant state’s attorneys by State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino during a brief ceremony before Judge Kevin Russo. “They are joining 300 years...
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
Bridgeport woman wakes from a coma to learn medical benefits were canceled
Sheila Ortiz, 37, told News 12 her doctors told her it's a miracle she survived after a car crash on I-95 left her car flipped over on the roadway.
Eyewitness News
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
Danbury Mom Accused Of Killing 3 Kids Had Been Cited For Providing Illegal Day Care
The Connecticut mother who allegedly killed her three children before hanging herself was recently cited twice by the state for providing illegal daycare services. The apparent triple murder-suicide in Fairfield County happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior Panjon, age 12, Joselyn Panjon, age...
