Exploring Salmon Habitat at Deton Ck., July 29

Super secrets: The unsung heroes at Bandon Dunes? The dogs
Welcome to Super Secrets, a GOLF.com series in which we pick the brains of the game’s leading superintendents. By illuminating how course maintenance crews ply their trades, we’re hopeful we can not only give you a deeper appreciation for the important, innovative work they do but also provide you with maintenance tips that you can apply to your own little patch of paradise. Happy gardening!
HEAT ADVISORY/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN REGION
A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for southern Oregon through most of the weekend. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said for central Douglas County, a Heat Advisory has been extended through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Overnight lows continue to be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Although temperatures will be somewhat cooler on Sunday, the long duration of the heat added with potential smoke impacts from the McKinney Fire in northern California may prevent relief from the heat.
Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.-- The Willamette National Forest Service is reporting a new fire Sunday dubbed the Potter Fire. According to officials, the fire is burning near Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest. The fire is burning around 60 acres with spotting, torching and...
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
When the presses stopped: Coos Bay museum freezes moment in newspaper history
Allied forces invaded the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, but as a community newspaper editor, Jesse Luse was more concerned that month with the beaches of Coos County. He pieced his fiercely local four-page weekly paper together in 19th-century fashion, letter by letter to create a metal slab of type, every week for 53 years. That morning in late June seemed no different — another week, another deadline.
Bay Area Hospital responds to calls to recall hospital's Board of Directors
COOS BAY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospital has issued a response to calls by the UFCW 555 and Oregon Nurses Association’s effort to recall the hospital's Board of Directors. Our newsroom received a statement from BAH Media Director Kimberly Winker. Winker tells us the hospital's board consists of...
HEAT ADVISORY UPDATED, WARMER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED
A Heat Advisory for central Douglas County remains in effect until 9:00 p.m. Saturday, but has been updated as warmer conditions are now expected in some areas. Forecasters from the National Weather Service said high temperatures of 90 to 105 degrees are expected. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Hot temperatures can cause heat illnesses to occur.
Individual rescued from 90-foot cell tower
ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 2:40 a.m. Friday morning Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units out of the Dixonville station east of Roseburg were dispatched to a cell tower in the area of Robin Street for an individual that had climbed the tower and was now unable to climb down.
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
WRECK CLOGS TRAFFIC AT BUSY INTERSECTION
A two-vehicle wreck clogged traffic at a busy intersection in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:50 a.m. an SUV was southbound in the left turn lane of Southeast Stephens Street, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Diamond Lake Boulevard on a flashing yellow light. Another SUV was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street in the right lane with a green light. The first driver turned in front of the second one, and failed to yield, leading to the crash.
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29
On Tuesday, July 27th, at approximately 9:00 PM, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT), with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road, in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert indicating the presence of narcotics inside. Detectives searched the vehicle and found approximately 404 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 23 grams of suspected heroin. The driver of the vehicle, 51 year old Randall Slay, of Myrtle Creek, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Slay was charged with unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. Being a parolee, Slay was also charged with a Parole Violation.
WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS
A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 2:15 p.m. an SUV was eastbound on Lower Smith River Road in the Reedsport area. The 33-year old driver lost control of her vehicle and it left the highway, rolling multiple times. The woman flagged down a passing motorist who drove her to an area where there was cellular reception and contacted 911.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON METH/HEROIN CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on meth and heroin charges by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Tuesday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at approximately 9:00 p.m., detectives from DINT and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation.
One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126
EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
