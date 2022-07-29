ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to DK Metcalf signing contract extension with Seahawks

After there was speculation this offseason that he could potentially be traded out of Seattle, DK Metcalf’s new contract extension with the Seahawks shows that he’s committed for the long term. The Pro Bowl wideout has signed a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed. That guaranteed...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

J.R. Sweezy set to retire with Seattle

G J.R. Sweezy, a former seventh-round pick, is signing a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks to retire with the team who drafted him in 2012. (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sweezy was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Kerrigan's retirement closes out era of Washington football

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan still called Washington’s facility by its old name, even though he was wearing a shirt bearing the new logo of the franchise’s rebranding as the Commanders. That wasn’t the only reminder of the old days that weren’t that long ago. Seeing his old teammate at Commanders training camp brought punter Tress Way, the organization’s longest-tenured player, back to the days of Kerrigan flexing after making a sack back when Washington was known as the Redskins. Kerrigan was the final standout player under the old name, and his retirement back in the familiar burgundy and gold colors marks the end of that chapter for a franchise trying to recapture long-lost glory. “It’s a new era of football here in Washington, and I’m hoping that means a lot of wins in the future, some playoff wins — something that I unfortunately didn’t get to experience here,” Kerrigan said at his retirement news conference Saturday. “I’m just hoping that means good things for the team moving forward and a good thing for the guys in the locker room.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
The Associated Press

Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league. Wolfe, who was released by Baltimore in June with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012. “I’m happy to be done with the game because (the injuries) were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Retired Denver Bronco says Super Bowl 50 was “Easiest Game”

This past Friday, former Denver Bronco defensive-end Derek Wolfe, announced his retirement from the NFL. The retired Bronco played nine years in the league, eight being with the Broncos and one with the Ravens. Wolfe is best known for being part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 defense. That defense gave...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury

The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Robert Saleh expresses concern about Guardian Caps

Some players have complained about the new Guardian Caps, foam helmet coverings that are mandatory at practice through the first two preseason games. On Saturday, Robert Saleh of the Jets became the first head coach to express a public concern. “I think the spirit of it all is really good,...
NFL
CBS Denver

Fans show in record attendance for Broncos training camp

It was a packed house at Broncos training camp for "Back Together Saturday. All 32 teams participated in the NFL-wide celebration to kick off the 2022 NFL season.It was easily the biggest crowd at Broncos training camp in years. Thousands of fans showed up to get a glimpse of quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos. They didn't care about the boiling hot sun beating down on them. Broncos country showed out  — over 7,000 of them, a record for camp attendance.A few familiar faces showed up, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He had a front-row seat to the action.But it wasn't quite as good as Peyton Manning's vantage point. He was hanging on the field with his son, Marshall, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett was thrilled to have "The Sheriff" in the house."I absolutely love him being around," Hackett said during a press conference at camp. "I mean, it's Peyton Manning."
DENVER, CO

