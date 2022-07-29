www.hogshaven.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to DK Metcalf signing contract extension with Seahawks
After there was speculation this offseason that he could potentially be traded out of Seattle, DK Metcalf’s new contract extension with the Seahawks shows that he’s committed for the long term. The Pro Bowl wideout has signed a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed. That guaranteed...
fantasypros.com
J.R. Sweezy set to retire with Seattle
G J.R. Sweezy, a former seventh-round pick, is signing a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks to retire with the team who drafted him in 2012. (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sweezy was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State and...
Kerrigan's retirement closes out era of Washington football
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan still called Washington’s facility by its old name, even though he was wearing a shirt bearing the new logo of the franchise’s rebranding as the Commanders. That wasn’t the only reminder of the old days that weren’t that long ago. Seeing his old teammate at Commanders training camp brought punter Tress Way, the organization’s longest-tenured player, back to the days of Kerrigan flexing after making a sack back when Washington was known as the Redskins. Kerrigan was the final standout player under the old name, and his retirement back in the familiar burgundy and gold colors marks the end of that chapter for a franchise trying to recapture long-lost glory. “It’s a new era of football here in Washington, and I’m hoping that means a lot of wins in the future, some playoff wins — something that I unfortunately didn’t get to experience here,” Kerrigan said at his retirement news conference Saturday. “I’m just hoping that means good things for the team moving forward and a good thing for the guys in the locker room.”
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton reacts to getting burnt on Twitter
On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens took the field at M&T Bank Stadium for the first time since their Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the 2021 season for their 2022 open stadium practice. Fans were able to see both new and old players at the venue, while the players were able to have the feeling of playing football in front of thousands of cheers.
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league. Wolfe, who was released by Baltimore in June with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012. “I’m happy to be done with the game because (the injuries) were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said.
Son of Ravens DL Calais Campbell son steals the show at training camp
The Baltimore Ravens began training camp on Wednesday, with the team hungry to bounce back from a 2021 season which saw them go through a pile of different injuries. During Friday’s practice session, one thing that was learned is that a defensive lineman’s son might be following in his father’s footsteps.
Yardbarker
Retired Denver Bronco says Super Bowl 50 was “Easiest Game”
This past Friday, former Denver Bronco defensive-end Derek Wolfe, announced his retirement from the NFL. The retired Bronco played nine years in the league, eight being with the Broncos and one with the Ravens. Wolfe is best known for being part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 defense. That defense gave...
NBC Sports
Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury
The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
NBC Sports
Robert Saleh expresses concern about Guardian Caps
Some players have complained about the new Guardian Caps, foam helmet coverings that are mandatory at practice through the first two preseason games. On Saturday, Robert Saleh of the Jets became the first head coach to express a public concern. “I think the spirit of it all is really good,...
NFL・
Fans show in record attendance for Broncos training camp
It was a packed house at Broncos training camp for "Back Together Saturday. All 32 teams participated in the NFL-wide celebration to kick off the 2022 NFL season.It was easily the biggest crowd at Broncos training camp in years. Thousands of fans showed up to get a glimpse of quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos. They didn't care about the boiling hot sun beating down on them. Broncos country showed out — over 7,000 of them, a record for camp attendance.A few familiar faces showed up, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He had a front-row seat to the action.But it wasn't quite as good as Peyton Manning's vantage point. He was hanging on the field with his son, Marshall, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett was thrilled to have "The Sheriff" in the house."I absolutely love him being around," Hackett said during a press conference at camp. "I mean, it's Peyton Manning."
