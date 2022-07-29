ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

idesignarch.com

Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping

A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
HARRISBURG, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week

August? Yes indeed! Golly, I’m so excited that three years have passed with lots of local, national, and world challenges, but the 41st Triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week is just around the corner. I am so proud of the officers, committee chairs, and the hundreds of volunteers that have...
GREENCASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Upcoming Huntingdon Sheetz project planned in Smithfield Township

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Huntingdon County Sheetz location is in the process of getting an upgrade. Smithfield Township has been a target for a potential new Rutter’s location, but now, residents may see upgrades to one of their current gas station offerings. “We have three Sheetz stores in the Huntingdon area and the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
gettysburgfoundation.org

Purchase Tickets to Experience a Double Decker Bus Tour

Visitors to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center can tour the Gettysburg battlefield and experience popular battlefield vistas on Saturday afternoons in August and September and Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Double Decker Bus Tours feature an expert Licensed Battlefield Guide and showcase the history and scenery of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

York County Couple Celebrates First Anniversary of Fibrenew Franchise

YORK-After close to seven years, husband-and-wife team Robert and Chelsey Pegram decided to close their lawncare business, S&A Exterior Services, and start a new venture in leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration as a Fibrenew franchise owner. The Pegrams celebrated their one-year anniversary with the global franchise on August 1. “We...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Truck Drivers needed in PA

As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wfmd.com

New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County

It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake

UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors

If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
LEESBURG, VA
FOX 43

2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Virgin Mary statue returns to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 26-foot statue of the Virgin Mary is back in place at a Catholic university in Maryland. The Frederick News-Post reports that the statue has been put back in place atop a 78-foot pedestal at the National Shrine Grotto on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg after a year of restoration work. That work continues even as the statue is back in place, surrounded by scaffolding.
EMMITSBURG, MD

