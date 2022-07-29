www.gettysburgfoundation.org
idesignarch.com
Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping
A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
echo-pilot.com
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week
August? Yes indeed! Golly, I’m so excited that three years have passed with lots of local, national, and world challenges, but the 41st Triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week is just around the corner. I am so proud of the officers, committee chairs, and the hundreds of volunteers that have...
Independent cardiology practice opens in Cumberland County
An independent cardiology practice opened in Monday in East Pennsboro Township. Dr. Venketesh Nadar has opened Capital Area Cardiovascular Associates at 875 Poplar Church Road. The office is about five to 10 minutes from Harrisburg. The practice also has an additional office at 52 Red Hill Court in Howe Township, Perry County.
Upcoming Huntingdon Sheetz project planned in Smithfield Township
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Huntingdon County Sheetz location is in the process of getting an upgrade. Smithfield Township has been a target for a potential new Rutter’s location, but now, residents may see upgrades to one of their current gas station offerings. “We have three Sheetz stores in the Huntingdon area and the […]
gettysburgfoundation.org
Purchase Tickets to Experience a Double Decker Bus Tour
Visitors to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center can tour the Gettysburg battlefield and experience popular battlefield vistas on Saturday afternoons in August and September and Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Double Decker Bus Tours feature an expert Licensed Battlefield Guide and showcase the history and scenery of...
peninsulachronicle.com
York County Couple Celebrates First Anniversary of Fibrenew Franchise
YORK-After close to seven years, husband-and-wife team Robert and Chelsey Pegram decided to close their lawncare business, S&A Exterior Services, and start a new venture in leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration as a Fibrenew franchise owner. The Pegrams celebrated their one-year anniversary with the global franchise on August 1. “We...
WOLF
Truck Drivers needed in PA
As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
wfmd.com
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County
It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake
UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
Norfolk Southern increases conductor trainee pay to $25 per hour in addition to $5K starting bonuses
Norfolk Southern is still hiring conductors and this time they’re upping the ante even more. Earlier this year, the transportation company announced that new conductor trainees in priority locations would have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses. And one of those priority locations happens to be Harrisburg.
BBQ competitors are in Spring Grove for the sixth annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Competitors from all over the mid-Atlantic region are stationed in Spring Grove Community park for the sixth-annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship. Over 50 professional BBQ teams are competing for a $32,000 cash prize and the chance to compete in the annual Jack...
WTOP
Virgin Mary statue returns to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 26-foot statue of the Virgin Mary is back in place at a Catholic university in Maryland. The Frederick News-Post reports that the statue has been put back in place atop a 78-foot pedestal at the National Shrine Grotto on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg after a year of restoration work. That work continues even as the statue is back in place, surrounded by scaffolding.
