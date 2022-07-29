Detroit Lions should bring back old friend to help with ‘girth’ issue

Buffalo Bills legendary wide receiver Andre Reed hints that he tried to recruit free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Recently, one of the top free agent wide receivers came off the board for interested teams, as Julio Jones decided to return to the NFC South by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When looking at the available pass-catchers available, one name that sticks out is Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56.

