Why Justice Samuel Alito’s latest political speech rankles

Biden to sign executive order supporting people traveling out of state for an abortion
President Joe Biden to sign order expanding support for people traveling out of state for abortion. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Justice Elena Kagan has a prescription for an ailing Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, perhaps more than their colleagues, are acutely aware that the Supreme Court may be hurtling toward catastrophe. They know that if the court is viewed as illegitimate, it loses its authority. If we lose faith in the court, it has no power...
Why Matt Gaetz’s ‘hot mic’ pardon comments to Roger Stone matter
Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
Equally mean policies and insults characterize today's Republican Party
Former President Donald Trump returned to Washington this week for what was billed as “a policy speech” at the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group friendly to Trump staffed by multiple people who served in his administration. Not surprisingly, the policies he touted are just like the ones he backed when he was president and which Republicans are increasingly embracing in state legislatures around the country: punitive, authoritarian and mean.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights
With abortion on the ballot for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Kansas voters turned out in record numbers to protect abortion rights in the state. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki broke the news live, telling Zerlina Maxwell, “I think this is something that’s gonna cause a recalibration in how both sides think about how to handle the post-Roe environment politically going forward.”Aug. 3, 2022.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police get most prison time, but majority of those sentenced avoid jail
Legal experts expect more multi-year sentences as rioters accused of more serious crimes head to trial for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
The Jan. 6 conversation Kevin McCarthy says he doesn’t remember
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson covered quite a bit of ground during her appearance at a Jan. 6 committee hearing in late June, including sharing insights into conversations she had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. According to her sworn testimony, the chamber’s top Republican had quite a bit to say ahead of the insurrectionist riot.
Ron DeSantis' blocking of legacy media coverage is dangerous for democracy
The GOP often describes itself as at war with “mainstream media.” Now it looks like some Republicans are going one step further and shutting out the full media from GOP events altogether. It’s yet another blow to the increasingly beleaguered notion that citizens across the political spectrum can occupy a shared reality.
‘Ludicrous’ deletion of Jan. 6 texts leads to worsening DHS mess
It was three weeks ago when Congress and the public learned that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased under controversial circumstances. Last week, the matter grew even more serious with revelations that there are also missing texts from Donald Trump’s top appointees at the Department of Homeland Security in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack.
Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s vocal opposition to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit amid warnings from China. “China should not have veto power on U.S. citizens, U.S. elected officials, or U.S. military who go to Taiwan,” says Stavridis. “On the other hand, I think the President was well within the bounds of propriety, indicating that this would not come at a helpful time.” Aug. 1, 2022.
Arizona’s GOP speaker says he’ll ‘never’ vote for Trump again
At face value, it may not seem especially remarkable that a Republican who’s been repeatedly attacked by Donald Trump would announce that he would not vote again for the former president. But when it comes to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, it’s not quite that simple. Talking Point Memo reported:
In mess over Secret Service texts, Dems fear possible cover-up
It was just last week when two powerful House Democrats — Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Jan. 6 committee and the Homeland Security Committee — sent a provocative letter. The lawmakers wrote to Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, urging him to step aside from his office’s investigation into the Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts.
Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’
On taxes and Dems’ climate bill, GOP rhetoric runs into reality
As Senate Democrats eye a vote this week on their ambitious reconciliation package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, Republicans have settled on a specific line of attack. GOP senators argued yesterday, for example, “Democrats want to raise taxes on almost every American.”. The editorial page of The Wall Street...
Republican AG discredits another key election conspiracy theory
For election-deniers, allegations of dead voters casting ballots have become a staple of Republican conspiracy theories. This is especially true in Arizona, where GOP legislators urged state law enforcement to investigate specific claims that resulted from the absurd Cyber Ninjas “audit.”. And so, the Grand Canyon State’s Republican attorney...
Progressives saved Democrats from another crime bill disaster
Joe Biden’s central role in devising a 1994 crime bill during his tenure in the Senate — a measure widely regarded today as a contributor to mass incarceration — was a drag on his presidential campaign in the run-up to the 2020 election. Nearly 30 years removed...
Supreme Court to hear case that could reshape elections
Tom Rogers details in Newsweek a potentially new path that has been opened to allow the Big Lie crowd to steal the next presidential election.Aug. 1, 2022.
