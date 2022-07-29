Water becomes a black market south of the border, experts say scarcity could impact Texas border communities soon

www.tpr.org
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Mexican Juarez cartel ordered to pay over $4B for 2019 deaths of 9 American women, kids as young as infants
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
Federal agents in California seize record breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico
Four men have been charged with federal drug trafficking after authorities seized a record-breaking 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that federal agents observed a 20-foot box truck cross into the United States from Mexico through a San Diego area port of entry around 5 p.m. on Thursday night.
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Many Of The Immigrants Who Died In The Trailer Of A Big Rig In Texas Were Trying To Make Money To Send Home To Their Impoverished Families
As the names of the 53 immigrants who died in a tractor-trailer last week in Texas have slowly been released, so has a clearer picture of their stories and what led to what appears to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history. On Friday, the Bexar County Medical...
23 bodies discovered in Mexican community known for highly acidic hot springs and mud pits
Prosecutors in western Mexico said they have located 23 sets of skeletal remains in a lakeside community known for its highly acidic hot springs and mud pits. The prosecutor's office in Michoacan said only eight of the bodies, six men and two women, had been identified, mainly by clothing or dental records.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
No US agents present during Mexico drug lord arrest: envoy
No Americans participated in the tactical operation by Mexican marines that saw notorious drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero taken into custody, the US ambassador to Mexico said Saturday. Ambassador Salazar clarified on Saturday that "no United States personnel participated in the tactical operation that resulted in Caro Quintero's arrest."
Texas Men Could Face Execution for Deaths of 53 Migrants in Trailer
Two men were indicted on Wednesday in the case of the 53 migrants who died inside a tractor-trailer last month while being smuggled through Texas. A federal grand jury in San Antonio charged Homero Zamorano Jr. and Christian Martínez, both residents of Pasadena, Texas, on charges of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death, according to the indictment.
Taps have run dry in Monterrey, Mexico, where there is water for factories but not for residents
Monterrey's water management system did not keep pace with explosive population growth. Now, amid massive drought, it is running out of water.
$2.1 million in liquid meth seized at Texas border crossing
Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.
Texas Grass Fire Destroyed 9 Houses While Owners Watched Helplessly
Jessie Monroe initially believed the smoke in the field was only from a tiny brush fire. However, all they could do was watch as the Texas grass fire destroyed their homes. The flames then started to spread. Rapidly Engulfing Everything in Flame. The grass fire quickly damaged or destroyed at...
Tigers, Giraffes, and Drug Lord Mansions: Welcome to Honduras’ ‘Narco State’
SANTA CRUZ DE YOJOA, Honduras—Joya Grande Zoo wasn’t built for ordinary visitors. To get there from the capital Tegucigalpa, we needed an SUV to slowly drive an hour up a bumpy, potholed dirt road with a reputation for bandits. Flanked by verdant, green trees, we didn’t pass another car for miles. And with no cell phone service, there was no indication we were on our way to anything, except for a few billboards featuring cartoon animals with enthusiastic slogans. “Let’s go to the zoo!!” read one, featuring a hippopotamus, jaws wide open, fangs out.
Customs officers in Texas seize over $4.3 million in meth
Customs officers in Laredo, Texas, confiscated methamphetamine -- with a street value of a whopping $4.3 million -- that was hidden in a tractor-trailer.
Retired US marshal: Migrants try to come for the American dream, but cartels make it a 'living nightmare'
Retired U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte described the horrors migrants face on their way to the U.S. southern border on Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," and the "rape tree" cartels make to display their victims. ROBERT ALMONTE: I have pictures, I sent you one of the rape tree, and you have these...
Mexico court temporarily blocks drug lord's extradition
A Mexican court on Monday temporarily blocked the extradition of a drug lord wanted for the murder of a US undercover agent, dimming Washington's hopes of a quick handover. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico
Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
Mexico’s Most Famous Female Narco Just Got a New Gig: TikTok Influencer
MEXICO CITY — Sandra Ávila Beltrán is Mexico’s most legendary female drug trafficker. Known as "Queen of the Pacific," she helped connect the fabled Sinaloa cartel with Colombian cocaine providers before she was finally caught, and spent seven years in prison in the U.S. and Mexico.
Border officials seize 174 pounds of methamphetamine in California
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the Calexico entry port recently discovered 174 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the cross beams of a rail car, the federal agency announced Monday. CBP officers discovered 30 packages of methamphetamine concealed in the cross beams of a...
