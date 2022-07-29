Shreveport Republican Leader Endorses Tarver in Mayor’s Race

710keel.com
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Shreveport United Women Eliminated From PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Texas Republicans Threaten Lawyers with Prosecution and Disbarment if They Facilitate Abortions
A group of Texas Republican legislators sent a letter to one of the biggest law firms in the U.S. threatening the company and its lawyers with disbarment and prosecution if they facilitate abortions, even outside of Texas, according to a report. The letter, which TMZ has obtained, says the 11 members of the Texas Freedom Caucus have become aware of Sidley Austin “reimbursing travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children.” The letter also accused the firm of being complicit in performing illegal abortions, adding that abortion is a felony in Texas if the mother’s life is not in danger. Rep. Mayes Middleton, the chair of the caucus who signed the letter, added that if Sidley Austin breaks the law, the firm and all its partners could be prosecuted and disbarred. The letter also said Sidley “may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions in violation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, by paying for abortions (or abortion-related travel) in which the patient ingested the second drug in Texas after receiving the drugs from an out-of-state provider.” The message said there is litigation already underway to find out the identity of the lawyers who are responsible for the Texas Heartbeat Act breach.
CNET
Marijuana Laws in Every State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.
Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
Newell Normand to Mayor Cantrell: “Just do your job”
Newell Normand had a message for New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell after she canceled her trip to Singapore seemingly due to public pressure.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
Congressman asks DOJ to investigate former Gov. Phil Bryant
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson asked the Department of Justice on Friday to investigate former Gov. Phil Bryant in connection with a welfare fraud case. A defendant in the case said in a court document, filed earlier this week, that she directed $1.1 million in welfare...
