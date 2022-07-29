Delta adds new international routes as travel demand grows

www.foxbusiness.com
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened
A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Airport Worker Recommends Checking Your Luggage As Late As Possible
When you’re ready to get your vacation officially started, it’s a bummer to wait for your suitcase to come rolling by on the conveyor belt at baggage claim. If you’re a frequent bag checker, you’ve probably wondered: How can you get your luggage to come out first?
This Is the US Airport With the Worst Flight Delays
A recent analysis reveals that the airport with the worst cancellation and delay figures was one of the three that serve the New York City area.
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle
A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Video shows the moment a giant screen crashed down onto 2 dancers at a Hong Kong concert
Footage posted on social media appears to show the screen slamming into one dancer, knocking him over as the audience screamed.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
This is the only red diamond on public display anywhere in the world and it is located in the U.S.
The DeYoung Red Diamond on displayPhoto by MBisanz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The DeYoung Red Diamond is one of the largest natural red diamonds that exist in the world. It is the third-largest red diamond in the world.
Will Cruise Lines Drop Covid Tests, Vaccines? Carnival CEO Answers
Because cruise lines sail nearly all of their ships from United States ports under foreign flags, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had much more control over the cruise industry than any other travel or entertainment business. The CDC used that power to stop all cruises from U.S. ports from March 2020 through July 2021.
How to avoid paying checked baggage fees on your next flight
Unfortunately for passengers, checked baggage fees have become an expected part of flying. Here are five tips for avoiding checked baggage fees on your next flight.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Dog found abandoned among lost luggage at Toronto Airport
A dog was left stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for 21 hours last weekend, according to its owner. Winston, a street dog who was rescued by Jena Butts while on holiday in the Dominican Republic, went astray after landing back in her Canadian hometown. Ms Butts was advised by...
Delta is adding 3 all-new international routes to its network, 2 of which have never been flown before by the carrier — see the list
Delta is continuing to launch new international routes post-pandemic, as well as restart suspended ones, as pent-up demand for travel skyrockets.
These credit cards make flying easier by including lounge access and credits for expedited airport security
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. It's been a rough year for domestic and international travelers. Marred by issues related to understaffing, many airlines have found themselves in a precarious position — in this case, not having enough planes and crew members to accommodate so many travelers — leading to lots and lots of flights cancellations.
I stayed in a tiny, 107-square-foot hotel room that was inspired by an airline cabin. At $225 a night, it's not worth the price tag.
Yotelair Changi Airport's Premium Queen Cabin is one of the tiniest hotel rooms in Singapore. It reminded me of a college dorm room.
