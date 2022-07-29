Military spouse shares organization tips, improved PCS experience

fortcampbell-courier.com
IFLScience
Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?
If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
Futurity
Dogs can ‘think back’ and form abstract concepts
Dogs are capable of learning the instruction “do that again,” and can flexibly access memories of their own recent actions—cognitive abilities they were not known to possess, researchers report. “…we found evidence that dogs are capable of forming abstract concepts.”. Teaching a dog to sit or...
How To Reduce Workplace Stress
Work is a big part of our life. Done well, it can be a source of joy. But when managed poorly, it can often lead to stress, anxiety, and dissatisfaction at work. There’s no getting away with some amount of stress at work, and we shouldn’t try to either. After all, all stress is not bad. Oftentimes, it signals you are doing worthwhile work. That you care about adding value and creating an impact. Stress can also energize you enabling you to put in the effort required to make something happen.
Blind WoodWorker Can Identify Wood By Smell
A skilled craftsman is wowing customers by carving intricate items and works of art out of lumps of wood despite being blind – using his senses of touch and smell. Chris Fisher, 52, is the United Kingdom’s only completely blind professional woodturner after taking up the hobby when he lost his sight 14 years ago.
CNBC
The most successful people are always 'sharpening their memory power,' says brain expert—here's how
Information is the fundamental building block of everything we do. Whether it's executing a project at work, learning a new skill or starting a side hustle, all these things require finding and putting to use the right data. But we often find ourselves mentally juggling and straining to recall things....
MedicalXpress
Put down devices, let your mind wander, study suggests
People consistently underestimate how much they would enjoy spending time alone with their own thoughts, without anything to distract them, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. "Humans have a striking ability to immerse themselves in their own thinking," said study lead author Aya Hatano, Ph.D., of Kyoto...
Phys.org
Pros and cons of working from home
In Australia, prior to the pandemic, approximately 24% of employees were engaged in some degree of work from home. This figure jumped to 41% during the COVID-19 pandemic, with higher rates in those states with severe lockdowns. As many of us continue to work from home despite much of the...
Yoga Journal
A Yin Yoga Practice to Help You Through Difficult Times
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth yoga, fitness, & nutrition courses, when you sign up for Outside+. Life isn’t always pretty or predictable. There are ups and downs, twists and turns, and the occasional feeling that we are taking one step forward and a hundred steps backward.
Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day
Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.
What American Fathers Need to Do to Raise Happier, Healthier Kids
In one of my favorite episodes of SmartLess — the comedy podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes — the trio interviews arguably the coolest cucumber around, George Timothy Clooney. It’s a freewheeling hour (the hosts always arrive unprepared for the show, I suspect on purpose), which runs the gamut: Clooney’s years torturing roommate Richard Kind, trips to Cannes with Ocean’s co-star Brad Pitt, the work he and his wife Amal Clooney have done to hold human rights violators like Omar al-Bashir to account.
3 in 5 Americans wish they could have more family meals together
Families get together for big meals on holidays. But how important is gathering together for meals on a more regular basis?A new survey shows three out of every five Americans say they'd like to have more family meals together.Some of the things standing in the way are busy schedules, picky eaters and the stress of not knowing what to make.
parentherald.com
How Not to Raise Spoiled Children; Teaching Kids to Handle Disappointment and Responsibility
One of the parents' jobs is to raise children to become ultimately kind and responsible citizens who will fulfill their unique potential as they contribute to the betterment of society. Thus, parents must ensure that kids would not grow spoiled as it is an essential component of parenting duties. Raising...
KIDS・
AOL Corp
Being alone with thoughts is more enjoyable than you might think: study
For the study, researchers compared expectation versus reality for a total of 259 participants across six experiments to measure how much people enjoyed being distraction free. One experiment asked participants to predict how much they thought they would enjoy sitting alone without doing anything else for 20 minutes. People enjoyed...
