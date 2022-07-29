ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Newcomers To Philadelphia Have Nearly 40 Percent More To Spend On Homes Than Locals

By Darcy Jimenez
digg.com
 2 days ago
digg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pocono Update

Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?

Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Property along Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken for sale

The property at 200 Center Street, which is along the Schuylkill River Trail in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township, has been listed for sale on LoopNet. The listed price is $1,700,000. The listing also states that a lease would be considered. The property is currently the home of Sundafu...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
WHYY

‘Community is irrelevant’ to developers who have tried to exploit Chinatown

It’s so cliche to say “here we go again” but when it comes to Philadelphia Chinatown, since the 1970s it’s been on constant, almost predictable, repeat. In 2000, we fought off a baseball stadium. In 2008, we did it again and fought off a casino. What the 76ers, Adelman, and the billionaires and city officials who came before them fail to recognize is that Chinatown will fight for its survival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
PhillyBite

The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution

- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Buys More Than 4,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Team Members As Jackpot Jumps To $1.28 Billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and its parent company are going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million. “We saw this one billion dollar mark and we thought we’d give all of our team members across the Cordish Gaming division a chance to win,” Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said. Some workers at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said if they won, they would pay off student loans, buy a car, take care of family, and other things. The amount of tickets purchased comes out to more than $8,000. If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes. But if they do hit, Billhimer is asking employees for one particular thing: “Please show up for work tomorrow,” he said. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MyChesCo

Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday

NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
NORRISTOWN, PA
South Philly Review

Dine “under the shambles”

It’s not too late to dine under the shambles this summer. Every Thursday through Sunday, the South Street Headhouse District closes the southbound lane of 2nd Street between Lombard and Pine to make room for on-street and outdoor dining. It’s called “Dining Under the Shambles” and it takes place...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy