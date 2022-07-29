Newcomers To Philadelphia Have Nearly 40 Percent More To Spend On Homes Than Locals

digg.com
Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?
Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
Philly task force issues recommendations to eliminate home appraising bias
A task force convened by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state, and country. The long-standing practice is rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than comparable homes...
Philly residents are blitzing the city Saturday, gadgets jutting from cars, to record heat and pollution
Meeka Outlaw mounted a temperature sensor to the front passenger-side window of her navy blue Nissan Altima just before daybreak Saturday, then attached an air-pollution sensor to the rear passenger side, waiting for it to blink green and let her know the mission was a go. Concerned that the air-pollution...
morethanthecurve.com
Property along Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken for sale
The property at 200 Center Street, which is along the Schuylkill River Trail in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township, has been listed for sale on LoopNet. The listed price is $1,700,000. The listing also states that a lease would be considered. The property is currently the home of Sundafu...
wdiy.org
New Report Finds Homelessness in Philadelphia Went Down at the Start of COVID-19
A new report out of Philadelphia provides a snapshot of life in the city during the first several months of the pandemic, highlighting COVID-19’s impact on housing, as well as a variety of health outcomes. WHYY’s Aaron Moselle has more. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
Shoppers line up to welcome Sharswood’s first supermarket in decades
For the first time in at least 50 years, the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia has a supermarket. The neighborhood was ready. On Thursday, the first day of business, shoppers started lining up in the parking lot nearly three hours before the supermarket opened. Longtime resident Cynthia Scott went through...
phillyvoice.com
Community College of Philadelphia to offer commercial driver's license program this fall
The Community College of Philadelphia will begin offering a non-credit commercial driver's license program this September in an effort to help fight the nationwide truck driver shortage. The program is a partnership with Ancora Education, a Texas-based company that provides secondary education in vocational areas such as truck driving, wellness,...
‘Community is irrelevant’ to developers who have tried to exploit Chinatown
It’s so cliche to say “here we go again” but when it comes to Philadelphia Chinatown, since the 1970s it’s been on constant, almost predictable, repeat. In 2000, we fought off a baseball stadium. In 2008, we did it again and fought off a casino. What the 76ers, Adelman, and the billionaires and city officials who came before them fail to recognize is that Chinatown will fight for its survival.
PhillyBite
The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution
- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
Close Kensington community fridge?; Meet Philly’s new ‘night mayor’; Paying more property tax | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With $100k loan, Kensington food co-op debates how to survive. On the verge of closing, the Kensington Community Food Co-op just got a $100k...
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Buys More Than 4,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Team Members As Jackpot Jumps To $1.28 Billion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and its parent company are going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million. “We saw this one billion dollar mark and we thought we’d give all of our team members across the Cordish Gaming division a chance to win,” Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said. Some workers at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said if they won, they would pay off student loans, buy a car, take care of family, and other things. The amount of tickets purchased comes out to more than $8,000. If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes. But if they do hit, Billhimer is asking employees for one particular thing: “Please show up for work tomorrow,” he said. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Dine “under the shambles”
It’s not too late to dine under the shambles this summer. Every Thursday through Sunday, the South Street Headhouse District closes the southbound lane of 2nd Street between Lombard and Pine to make room for on-street and outdoor dining. It’s called “Dining Under the Shambles” and it takes place...
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
Mortgage Company to Pay $20 Million Settlement with City for Denying Loans Based on Location
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A mortgage company has settled to a $20 million payout for targeting...
Philly is still in the dog days of summer, but trees are shedding leaves like it's the fall
It’s not October. It only looks like it, with leaves already falling from many trees in and around Philadelphia. Experts say it’s a result of extreme heat. It’s been so hot and dry that some trees are beginning to drop leaves in July.
Saunders House to Pay $819,640 for Providing Unnecessary Rehabilitation Therapy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Old Man’s Home of Philadelphia d/b/a Saunders House will pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue, and without prioritizing clinical needs. Saunders House is located in Wynnewood, PA.
