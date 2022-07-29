ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life, Facebook post says

By Wesley Thoene
 4 days ago

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol helped save a RAGBRAI cyclist’s life Thursday just outside Charles City.

The Iowa State Patrol said in a social media post the cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City. An official told KCAU it happened near the intersection of Highways 14 and 218 Thursday around noon.

Trooper Darren Flaherty assisted other first responders by using an AED.

The cyclist, who is unnamed, was taken to a local hospital and is currently doing well, the official said.

All state troopers in Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars, the post said.

During the 5th day of RAGBRAI , cyclists were heading from Mason City to Charles City. On the sixth day of the weeklong event, cyclists are heading from Charles City to West Union.

