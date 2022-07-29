Ivy Tech Invites Community to ‘Welcome Back Sock Hop’

www.munciejournal.com
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Now Has 50 Members After Induction
Eight individuals were enshrined in the Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday night in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School,. That now brings the total in the Frankfort Hall of Fame to 50 for an organization that has been operating for just five years. “What this Hall of...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
indianapolismonthly.com
Just Fore Fun At Back 9
A HUGE (as in 58,000-square-feet huge) golf-centric entertainment destination has taken over 1415 Drover St., just southwest of downtown along the White River. Following a soft opening week, Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is now open in full capacity. Now, I never once been to a driving range or played...
Inside Indiana Business
IU Health reevaluating scope of $2.68B downtown campus
Indiana University Health is reevaluating the “scope, cost and timing” of its massive downtown medical campus, a $2.68 billion project that has been in the works for seven years. The Indianapolis-based hospital system said in financial filing Thursday that the review comes in light of higher-than expected patient...
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
Paperwork mistake sends 5-year-old on bus to empty home
A lot of emotions surround the first day of school especially for kids heading off to kindergarten. However, Ciara Brown never expected to feel what she felt Thursday afternoon...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana abortion debate causing family division for a daughter and her state senator father
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The abortion debate continues and for some Hoosiers it’s been crossing family lines. WTHR in Indianapolis interviewed 40-year-old Jessica Doriot at the statehouse rally on Monday. Her father is Indiana State Senator Blake Doriot (R-Goshen). “I felt that passion today,” Jessica...
abc57.com
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority no longer taking new applications starting Friday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers who may need rental assistance will need to fill out their applications by Friday at 5 p.m. The Housing and Community Development Authority is currently focused on processing and sending money to those who have already applied.
WTHI
Online petition gathers thousands of signatures, calls for Indiana lawmakers to guarantee women's fundamental rights
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As the special session in Indianapolis continues, so do calls for action from both pro-life and pro-choice advocates. The Indiana Democratic Women's Coalition demands a guarantee of women's fundamental rights. The group has launched a state-wide, online petition drive. The petition calls for health care and...
WISH-TV
Noblesville owner of Mexican restaurant raises concerns amid road project
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A road project is forcing people to leave their homes or businesses. One of those businesses was a restaurant that’s been around for decades. Ignacio Rodriguez, owner of El Camino Real Noblesville, said Wednesday, “Right now, we are kind of stressed, and our feelings are hurt.”
cbs4indy.com
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
wrtv.com
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
WTHI
Amid the Indiana abortion debate, the Indiana Hospital Association calls for physician protections
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Legislators in Indiana are debating abortion rights at a special session in Indianapolis. The Senate has drafted a bill that would ban abortion in most situations. Some lawmakers proposed removing exceptions for victims of rape and incest, but that amendment failed to get enough support. Under...
