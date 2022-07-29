Recovery efforts underway after Eastern Kentucky flooding. Here's how you can help

www.mynews13.com
Flood Updates: Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise
KENTUCKY — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of...
PHOTOS: Deadly flash floods devastate eastern Kentucky
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows, leaving vehicles in useless piles, crunching runaway equipment and piles of debris against bridges and swamping homes and businesses. “It is devastating,” Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN on Friday before touring...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Longwood church host workshop to help those in need
Inflation, rent prices and the overall cost of living are all problems that many Central Floridians are working to overcome right now. Pastor Joe Jones Jr. is working to help people in his community navigate their finanncial life. His church offers credit assistance and help with real estate issues. He...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was bought in Illinois, according to megamillions.com. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1...
3rd Wisconsin Dem US Senate candidate bows out, backs Barnes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped out of the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary Friday, the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the clear frontrunner to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly...
Questions remain surrounding Parental Rights in Education law
ORLANDO, Fla. — The start of the school year in Florida marks the first since the Parental Rights in Education law went into effect in July. Questions remain surrounding Parental Rights in Education law. Law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through grade three,...
H-E-B announces more locations to open in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS — Texas-based grocery store H-E-B has extended its reach across the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex once again by purchasing land in Rockwall near Lake Ray Hubbard. The news follows the company’s job fair for its locations in Plano and Frisco, which have yet to open. Before the...
