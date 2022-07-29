One last tango with Stango Cuisine in Urbana

smilepolitely.com
smilepolitely.com
Royal Donut is reopening August 9th
Per reporting in the News-Gazette (and a post on Facebook), Danville’s beloved Royal Donut will reopen under new ownership on Tuesday, August 9th. The donut shop closed in 2021; earlier this year it was announced that it came under new ownership. Royal Donut’s donuts are excellent, and worth the...
smilepolitely.com
The Overture: August 1-7
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
smilepolitely.com
The 4th Annual Black and African Arts Festival is next month
Mark your calendar for the 4th installment of the C-U Black and African Arts Festival, happening September 9-10 in Urbana. On Friday, September 9th, head to Krannert Center for the kickoff celebration at 8 p.m. The Soul Rebels will be performing in the lobby. The festival continues on September 10th...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latest on Loose Emus: ONE TO GO
It was last week that apparent mischief allowed some cows and 11 emus to escape from property outside of Danville. As of Monday afternoon, all animals had been safely caught except for one emu, which was last seen somewhere near Fithian. Although emus cannot fly, they can move at a high rate of speed.
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
Long-time store closing its doors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a store that’s been around for nearly 30 years, but now, a vintage clothing shop in Champaign is shutting down. Dandelion opened in 1993 and has had several different storefront locations. Right now, it’s on Chestnut St. Sharing a space with Exile on Main, a record store. A few days […]
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
WAND TV
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
Champaign-Urbana excited for Mega Millions jackpot
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you haven’t bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket yet, you might want to. Mega Millions has gone 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner and the jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion. This is only the third time in the last 20 years that has happened. The cash […]
WAND TV
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Victory Over Violence: Neighborhood block party
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Silverwood Neighborhood in Urbana had been a place where shootings happened often. “When I moved into the neighborhood, I was told welcome to the ghetto where nobody cares,” Giovanna Dibendetto, the executive director of Silver Hearts, said. That was six years ago. “About two weeks after I moved in, there […]
nowdecatur.com
DCLI hosts 2nd annual awards ceremony
July 31, 2022- The Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute celebrated the accomplishments and achievements of its students at the 2nd annual awards ceremony, hosted at Richland Community College. The Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute, named after Jerry Dawson, former Macon County Sheriff, strives to promote deeper civic engagement,...
WAND TV
Fire destroys vacant home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a vacant house fire in Danville early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 500 block of W. Madison just after midnight. Fire was visible from an outside wall of the home and had extended up into the attic. Due to the home...
WAND TV
Two individuals displaced after single-family home fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews responded to a report from a neighbor of a home at 1220 Gertrude Ave., on fire. Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from the eaves...
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
Champaign Fire battles house fire Monday afternoon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign were called to a house Monday afternoon to extinguish a fire that started in the attic. The fire happened at 1220 Gertrude Avenue just before 2 p.m. A neighbor reported fire coming from the single-story house and arriving firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the eaves of […]
Illini hosting high-level trio of hoops visitors on Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brad Underwood & Co. are kicking off the month of August with a bang on the visit front. Montverde Academy rising sophomore Bryce Heard tweeted that he will be visiting Champaign on Monday. The Chicago native and Mac Irvin Fire product is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 class by ESPN.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
